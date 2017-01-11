Budget Beauty!

Mobile phones these days aren’t just functional gadgets, but they are also a lifestyle device. Good looks catch the eye is something that stands true for the smart phone industry and that’s why aesthetics and design matter. While there many attractive devices available in the market, but one may rarely find it in the budget segment. Most of the time the manufacturers try to over look the design aspect while trying to add other features for affordable devices. Gionee has always managed to come up with devices that score in the beauty department and the recently launched P7 carries this trend on, but for the budget segment.

Although the Gionee P7 sports a plastic body, the rear has a glossy, smooth finish that gives it a premium look. The curved edges with metal frame add to the appeal. The 5 inch screen comes with soda lime glass for protection. We got our hands on this device and think that it is really light with a good grip. The smaller frame made it easy to operate with one hand. So if you are someone who isn’t a fan of big, bulky device then this one will suit you. The device weighs 124 grams.

Apart from design, the P7 also comes with a decent spec set. The 720x1280 pixels HD display IPS capacitive was able to get bright and clear visuals. The 8 megapixels rear camera with LED flash was able click good quality images. Along with other standard camera modes like HDR, night, panorama, etc., the camera also comes with a text recognition mode that allows you to edit texts in the image. The 5 megapixels front camera comes with a screen flash, which brightens the screen for selfies in low light conditions.

The device runs on a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM. It is powered by Android Marshmallow, along with Gionee’s proprietary Amigo 3.2 UI.

The P7 features a hybrid slot that can either accommodate dual-SIM or single SIM with a Micro SD card. The internal memory of 16 GB can be expanded up to 128 GB. The device supports 4G VoLTE. The 2300 mAh battery power is on the lower side, especially when compared to current devices in the market. But the battery is removable, which gives you the option to carry an extra if required.

The Gionee P7 is now available for Rs.9,999.