Bass baby!

With venues getting crowded and hard to reach most people are opting for house parties to celebrate this festive season. Of course, no party is complete without good music. But that doesn’t mean that you need to invest in an expensive and huge set of speakers to get the vibe right. These days an affordable and portable Bluetooth speaker can do the job for you, especially if it is a small house party. Recently we got our hands on the Creative Muvo 2 Bluetooth speaker and here’s our take:

We tried playing a few fast and peppy party numbers and were happy with the deep, thumping bass that a small-sized speaker like this could get. The Muvo 2 comes with oversized passive radiator and full range drivers that gets you the party like energy. You can also connect it to your PC or MAC and customize your audio preference through the sound blaster control panel.

The Bluetooth 4.2-enabled speaker also comes with a Micro SD slot, so that you can directly play songs without connecting to a smart phone. Another interesting feature is the option for connectivity with up to two additional speakers with the stereo wireless link technology. It has a dedicated ‘M’ button, which means you can set up one of the Muvo 2 to act as the Master speaker, once connected to others.

In terms of design and build, it comes with a rectangular body with the functional buttons like power, volume, etc., at the top. The USB charging slot and the memory card slot is housed at the rear with a covered receptacle. The IP66 outer shell makes this speaker water and dust resistant, which means it can tolerate a few water splashes but cannot be drowned in. Weighing 340 grams, this device isn’t the lightest but is sturdy and easy to move around. It comes with a 2,200mAh battery that can last up to 10 hours.

The Muvo 2 is now available on Amazon for Rs. 8,999. Creative is also planning to launch an iOS and Android app that will let users view, browse, and play songs on the MicroSD Card inserted onto the speakers.