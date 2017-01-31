An affordable dual lens camera-phone

The latest buzz in the smart phone industry is the dual lens cameras -- and Chinese manufacturer Huawei leveraged this technology to its full potential last year by releasing the P9 and Honor 8. Carrying the trend forward, Huawei’s first release for 2017 is the Honor 6X, a dual lens rear camera device for the affordable segment. Here’s our take on this device that was launched globally only 3 weeks ago at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and has just come to India.

Let’s start with the most touted feature of this device, the camera. The rear camera comes with a 12 megapixels plus 2 megapixels lenses, where one helps in the image composition and the other in getting the appropriate depth of field. If you just count the resolution then it may seem less, but it’s not really necessary for a camera to have higher resolution to get good picture quality. A combination of a good sensor with wide aperture works and the Honor 6X comes with a SONY IMX386 sensor and aperture range between F/0.95-F/16. We clicked a few images and liked the details and clarity of colors.

Another interesting feature of this device, which also seems to be picking up slowly in the smart phone camera segment, is the Bokeh effect. Used mostly by professional photographers, this effect allows you to artistically blur the background and focus only on the subject.

The device also enables focus selection after image capture, which means you can adjust the focal point of an image even after clicking it. It also comes with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and different modes like Pro, Graffiti, Splash, etc. The front camera with 8 megapixels resolution comes with 77- degree wide angle lens that lets you capture selfies as well as groupies.

In terms of design, Honor 6X is a 5.5 inch device with a metal clad body and curved edges. Weighing approximately 162 grams with 8.2mm thickness, the device feels light and sleek. We also felt that it was convenient for single hand operation. The 1920p x 1080p full HD display with 403 PPI could play images with clarity and sharpness. It has 2.5 D Corning Gorilla glass protection for the screen and features a finger print sensor as a security feature.

Apart from having the very latest connectivity options like 4G VoLTE and NFC, this device also comes with a unique feature called the Wi-Fi bridge, which lets you convert this device as a repeater to strengthen and share your network with four other devices.

Huawei has added its own user interface, EMUI 4.1, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It has also announced that beta version of EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat would be available for upgrade from February 2017. It works on their proprietary Kirin 655, Octa-Core processor. The device is available in two variants of memory and storage, a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

The 3340 mAh seems to be on the lower side, especially compared to the intensive features of this device. Hence, the fast charging technology is helpful. The 6X has a hybrid slot that can accommodate either two SIMs or a single SIM with a memory card. The memory is expandable up to 128 GB via Micro SD card.

Usually one doesn’t expect too much from a budget device, but the Honor 6X with some decent specs in terms of camera, design and performance is a stand-out in this segment. The 3 GB with 32 GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 4 GB with 64 GB variant is priced at Rs. 15, 999. It would be available from February 2017 on Amazon.