Why the hilarious Viru is a Twitter favourite

Cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the most light-hearted Indian celebrities on Twitter. He is the ultimate definition of cool: he makes hilarious dad jokes, openly congratulates everyone's achievements, and his birthday wishes are original and quirky. He also engages with his parody accounts and joins in on their jokes, which makes him an absolute delight. On August 31, he gave Twitter another reason to love him, this time by coolly ignoring a bully.
It had only been a week since British journalist Piers Morgan made waves, when he sneered at India's Olympic performance. Right after England's record-breaking performance, scoring the highest at 444 runs in an ODI against Pakistan, Morgan once again tried to stir the hornet's nest with a tweet directed at Sehwag. “I bet you one million rupees to charity that England wins a ODI World Cup before India gets an Olympic gold. Accept?” he said in his first tweet, tagging Sehwag. While Sehwag remained silent, others jumped in and pointed out to him that India has in fact won eight Olympic gold medals and one individual gold before. Morgan then deleted the tweet and posted another, changing it to “another Olympic gold”.
Hi @virendersehwag, I bet you 1 million rupees to charity that England wins a ODI World Cup before India wins another Olympic Gold. Accept?— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 30, 2016
Sehwag, instead of entering into another verbal battle, chose to ignore the remark. Or did he? Here's another tweet which followed, which is widely believed to be in response to Morgan's barb. If only Sehwag would explain what he meant:
Some people's fortune is so bad, that— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2016
Apply Apply,
But No Reply ..
Hahahaha
Morgan tried to prod him again with another tweet: “Never known you to shirk a challenge, Legend”.
As fans waited with bated breath for Sehwag to give it back to the tabloid writer, he instead went on to wish former cricketer Javagal Srinath on his birthday—leaving Morgan stranded for a response.
Earlier, Sehwag's response to Morgan's dig at India celebrating two “embarrassing” Olympic medals made him the hero of the day.
We cherish every small happiness',— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2016
But Eng who invented Cricket,&yet2win a WC,still continue to playWC.Embarrassing? https://t.co/0mzP4Ro8H9
Sehwag even has two troll accounts to add to the fun, one spelt as “virendrsehwag” and the other as “virenderrsehwag”. The 37-year-old retweets their tweets, not just acknowledging their observations but also adding to it.
Here are a few other gems from Sehwag's quiver of Twitter jokes and commentary:
Bhuvi, Badree, Narine ,players Se jyada lagta hai teerth jaane ka program ban raha hai,Now play Badree,Narine well.#IndvsWI #NarayanNarayan— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2016
Hpy Bdy Lasith Malinga,urf #YorkerBaba Bowling ws like sitolia.If utensil cleaning juna is nt there,cn use his hair pic.twitter.com/ewfMFkP9qr— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2016
Pic 1- Don— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016
Pic 2- Bread
Pic 3- Man
Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW
Happy Birthday @alanwilkins22 .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2016
Bcoz of this photo your twitter handle has 22 ?
Look like a nice boy,like peeled egg pic.twitter.com/iD9XsJrcVU
When he met Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik after her return to India:
Great meeting @SakshiMalik .She did not wrestle,and so I comfortably congratulated her for making the country proud. pic.twitter.com/n4JQBGxpVw— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 26, 2016
He likes to keep his fans guessing:
My favourite 3 villages— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2016
1) Bikihat,West Bengal,pin 319309
2) Kulun, West Bengal, pin 319219
3)Baghmari ,Bihar, pin 219319
Any guesses, why ?