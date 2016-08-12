SRK detained in US, Twitter reacts

  1. Home
Neeti Vijaykumar

Neeti Vijaykumar
Neeti Vijaykumar

FILES-INDIA-US-BOLLYWOOD Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said that he was pulled aside upon landing at Los Angeles airport on August 11 and detained by US airport immigration authorities, in the third such incident against the actor whose previous detention prompted a Washington apology | AFP

For the third time in his life, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was detained at an airport in the United States. On August 12, Twitter woke up to the news that Khan was briefly detained at the Los Angeles airport the previous night. He was let go, and the US embassy issued an apology.

Khan took to Twitter to express his frustration, but also said that he had an 'understanding of security' and made light of the incident.

In response, US Department of State Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Biswal, tweeted an apology on behalf of the authorities.

Richard Varma, US ambassador to India, also expressed his regret.

In 2009, Khan was detained at the Newark Airport, and was allowed to leave only after two hours. The incident repeated itself in 2012, when he flew to New York in Nita Ambani's private jet for a graduation speech at the Yale University. Both the times, US diplomats apologised. The officials said that his name was similar to another name on the no-fly list.

On Twitter, the incident and his stardom status became a talking point. Many arguments broke out between fans and haters, while trolls had a field day, raking up past issues and controversies.

Thousands of his fans expressed their support, blaming the US for 'not knowing who he is'.

Some people didn't get what the fuss was all about.

On the other hand, a few haters trolled him for his acting and choice of films. Khan's last film, Fan, didn't fare well at the box office. His next film Raees is scheduled for a January 2017 release.

There was even talk about his birthday speech in November 2015 in which he reportedly said that India was an intolerant country. He later said that his quotes were misconstrued.

Someone even suggested that Khan tweet his concerns to External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. She has been in the news lately for being 'extremely helpful' to requests from citizens on Twitter, especially when she helped a man acquire a passport for his wife so they could be together on their honeymoon.

Topics : #Shah Rukh Khan | #United States | #social media

