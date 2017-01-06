Roots of misogyny in Indian culture

The horrifying incidents on New Year's eve in Bengaluru and the aloof nature of eminent leaders who instead of condemning the act, pass them off as "things that just happen", makes us wonder how deeply rooted misogyny is in our society for such acts to be overlooked. For a country that boasts of worshipping goddesses, the treatment that women get in the society is cringeworthy. Though number of such instances have been on a rise in the country off-lately, the crimes perpetrated against women can not be wholly passed off as being present only in recent times.

If we look back into our history books and scriptures, one can actually find substantial amount of misogynist elements prevalent in the foundations of ancient Indian society. Manusmriti, traditionally the most authoritative of the books of the Hindu code, prescribes to Hindus about their dharma, the set of obligations incumbent on each as a member of one of the four social classes .It is attributed to the legendary first man and lawgiver, Manu, dating back to as early as 200 BC. Close to 33 verses depict women in derogatory light calling them capable of only seducing men as part of their nature and leading men astray.

The verses also cite that girls are supposed to be under the custody of their father when they are children, under the custody of their husband when married, and under the custody of the son if widowed. In no circumstances is she allowed to assert herself independently.

Going by the Vedic and Puranic continuity alone, one finds that misogyny is fluctuating, yet always present. In particular, one can find that all literature from the Vedas to the Mahabharata describe an agricultural, raid-based economy, in which women have been explicitly described as the objects of conquests. Instances from Ramayana and Mahabharata where Sita is banished by Ram on behest of his kingdom questioning her morality and fidelity and Draupadi being stripped in front of an entire courtroom full of men only attribute further to the misogynist leanings in the ancient Indian society.

Thus, the modern argument that frequent foreign invasions, especially from the tenth century onwards, had ‘regressed’ the Indian society by forcing them to restrict the womenfolk in the name of ‘protection’ falls flat on its face when we consider that the internal economy of ancient India had already created such an environment. The whole idea of women being instrumental in the crimes perpetrated against them rather than the accused is so deeply embedded in the Indian society that it will take a lot more than just changing the mindsets of the people.