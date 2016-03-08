Power list for the super woman

All ye women—homemakers and breadwinners listen up. For all those days when you feel nothing is right with the world or when you’ve had it with the men in your lives, we drew up our very own list of power-packed songs featuring not just some kickass lyrics but also some beautifully shot videos.

These are bound to cheer you up and get you back into the mood. So, go grab your headphones and start playing these songs on your mobiles one after the other or in a loop—if you like. Enjoy!

10. Girls just wanna have fun – Cyndi Lauper

Some men take a pretty girl

and hide her away from the rest of the world

I wanna be the one to walk in the sun

Oh Girls just wanna have fun



This song epitomises what girls wanna do—ALWAYS.

Cyndi Lauper’s version went on to become not just a breakthrough hit but also a feminist anthem. Originally written by Robert Hazard, from a male point of view, Lauper went on to change the lyrics (with his permission) and turned it into a song depicting female bonding and camaraderie. Don’t forget to check out the quirky hairstyles and winged sunglasses in the video!

9. I’m every woman – Chaka Khan/Whitney Houston

Although Chaka Khan recorded this song in the 1970’s, we heard it afresh in the film, The Bodyguard, for which Whitney Houston recorded the soundtrack giving it her very own signature touch. At the end of the song, Whitney paid her tribute to the legendary Chaka Khan by incorporating her name as part of the song. Whitney’s version went on to become a bigger international hit than Chaka Khan’s version.

8. Ma Baker – Boney M

Who doesn’t like a lovable rogue, no, we’re not talking about Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones but about Boney M’s Ma Baker!

She was the meanest cat in ol Chicago town

She really had no heart at all

She was the meanest cat

She mowed them down



One of the first songs to feature a spoken section: The FBI’s most wanted woman, her photo is hanging on every post office wall.

This disco track, which was inspired by a real-life outlaw Ma Barker, went on to become a massive hit around the world with the name changed to Ma Baker, because it sounded so much cooler. We Like!

7.Alanis Morissette – Not the doctor

The very young and intelligent, Alanis Morissette, had to her credit not just some unconventional music but also some very unusual lyrics which with the help of alternative rock made her songs really standout. From the album Jagged Little Pill which dealt with themes such as fractured relationships and aggression came this beautiful song, Not The Doctor—a great song from a brilliantly composed album to have on your iPod. It’s perfect to play in the background the next time you’re busy dusting or vacuuming your room and indulging in some deep thinking. Rolling Stone magazine ranked this album at 327 on its list of 500 Greatest Albums Of All Times.

6. (My Lovin) You’re never gonna get it – En Vogue

Not only did Vh1 rank this hit single at no 43 as part of the 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s but this song also appeared in the film, I Think I love My Wife, and went on to become the soundtrack of the videogame, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This playful song which became an instant hit went on to win two MTV Video Music Awards. So, you know what song to play on the car stereo, the next time you have that tiff with your boyfriend on your way back home from Burger King.

5. That don’t impress me much – Shania Twain

Hot guys, mean machines (motorcycle, army jeep, tanker truck) and a gorgeous Shania Twain (in leopard print) with that sexy voice what else could one ask for? The video captures Shania Twain’s nonchalance at its best.

So, You’re Brad Pitt?

That don’t impress me much

So, you got a car?

That don’t impress me much…



Shania hitchhiking through Mojave Desert, California, (which looks stunning) turning down the men one by men as the final shot fades into her carrying on her journey—solo. (You should try it sometime too—solo journeys.) The video went on to win Video Of The Year Award at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

4. Believe – Cher

Singer-Actress-Diva, Cher, came up with Believe in order to rope in younger audiences moving away from her usual Pop-Rock image and boy, did girls cotton on to this song! It had a very groovy dance-beat to it and with lyrics that were woven around empowering oneself and moving on after a bad break-up, it found a huge connect with women and was also a big hit at dance clubs around the world. Even today, whenever this track is played few women can resist swaying to this unforgettable number.

3. What’s Love gotta do with it – Tina Turner

Cougar, Queen of Rock and Roll, and lioness are some of the words that people use to describe Tina Turner. And why not, afterall, who can forget that wild hairdo of hers as she walks on the streets of NY singing those unforgettable lyrics

What’s love got to do, got to do with it

What’s love but a second hand emotion…

What’s love but a sweet old fashioned notion…

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?



Tina Turner, a real head turner, has enthralled the world with her lyrics, voice, style and grace and the world would be a very different place without this song in it.

2. You gotta be – Des’ree

This song is WOW! Just WOW! A simple white background and Des’ree dressed in a black ensemble mouthing those powerful lyrics,

“You gotta be bad,

you gotta be bold,

you gotta be wiser”



only remind us why it doesn’t necessarily have to be a super expensive, slickly edited video always to get a simple message across, instead, how simplicity sometimes can, sometimes, say it all.

And finally, my favourite singer EVER, the lady who has given the word “reinventing” a whole new meaning. Ladies with an attitude, fellows that we’re in the mood, don’t just stand there, let’s get to it, strike a pose, there’s nothing to it. You guessed it. Trend setter, crowd, puller, super female singer of all times, Madonna is our no. 1 singer whose hit song Vogue will ensure you drop whatever you’re doing and start pouting and preening in front of the camera because she won’t let you forget… you’re worth it!

1.Vogue – Madonna

Who can forget Madonna’s hit song Vogue from her album, I’m Breathless, which was shot in complete black and white and which besides making the pant suits famous is also recalled for the divas named in it from the golden era. Stars such as Grace Kelly, Ginger Rogers, Marilyn Monroe and Betty Davis amongst others are named one after the other in a spoken section of the song, making the track a classic. The song was called a “pulsating dance track” in one of her autobiographies and it also featured in the super hit film The Devil Wears Prada.