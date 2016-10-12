When US-based Seth Schneider (@TOSUBUCK) posted a selfie of himself on Twitter on October 8, little did he know it would go on to get 1,74,000 retweets and more than 4,00,000 favourites. The seemingly impossible “physics-defying” stunt, where he takes a selfie while he high fives himself, is part of social media folklore now.

Today is the proudest day of my life. I successfully took a picture of me high fiving myself pic.twitter.com/tCZ53T5JSx — Seth Schneider (@TOSUBUCK) October 8, 2016

Without using selfie sticks or other props, he managed to press the shutter button while throwing the phone up in the air, and simultaneously high fiving (or clapping his hands together). A risky endeavour, but that's where the fun is (or not).

According to Schneider, he made use of the micro-second delay between the shutter and the camera capture.

The tweet soon became viral, and many tried to mimic the feat, saying, “Challenge accepted”. Twitter timelines were overflowing with blurry bathroom-mirror images of grimacing people with their phones mid-air, their faces tensed.

Schneider, an engineering student at North Carolina State University, reportedly attempted it 20 times before succeeding. He used an Otterbox case to help shield the phone from breaking during the fall. Those who weren't as well equipped used towels and pillows to soften the fall.

One user, @Bryansoftwell, cranked it up a notch, which began the #NoHandsSelfie challenge. It led to some hilarious tweets and rebuffs.

Already, the challenge has its variations.

'Dab selfie' involves looking away from the phone to pose. For the 'invisible selfie', you have to duck or dive away in time for the phone to capture a ghostly image of itself in air.

Saying that the high-five selfie is “self-taught”, Schneider advises that you should not toss the phone in the air, but rather drop it from a high angle.

The new trend adds to the list of pointless but time-consumingly funny and addictive challenges (involving avocados and Instagram, for instance) that kept social media users busy in the past.

Go on and try it, but make sure your phone has a safe soft spot to land on, or you'd end up with a shattered screen and a heart full of regret. And, as Schneider says on his Twitter bio, we are not responsible for broken phones.

