All you need to know about Murlikant Petkar

Trust actor Sushant Singh Rajput to pull a rabbit out of his hat, with his choice of roles. Having bowled out the audience with his near-perfect portrayal of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rajput will be next seen in a love story—Raabta—that spans two eras and in Shekhar Kapur's Paani, which is on water scarcity.

Petkar with Sushant Singh Rajput | murlikantpetkar.com

But what's more exciting is that he has been finalised to play Paralympian Murlikant Petkar in the biopic based on the differently-abled athlete. Rajput, who, in his own words, “likes playing characters who dream big”, will be reprising the role of the armyman and sportsperson, who won gold in swimming at the 1972 Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. Petkar set a world record in the 50m freestyle 3 event at Heidelberg, clocking 37.33 seconds.

Here's a look at the some interesting facts about Petkar: