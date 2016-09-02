'M.S. Dhoni' made me a better person: Rajput

With M.S. Dhoni set to hit the theatres by the end of this month, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was in the capital for the launch of a Tissot watch. In a tete-a-tete with the actor, THE WEEK learnt about his experiences during the filming, and more. Excerpts:

Why did you choose to do M.S. Dhoni?

Dhoni's story is very compelling and it has a lot to tell the people. I found it interesting and decided to work on the film. There are very few films that makes you a better person and this film made me a better person.

What tips did you take from Dhoni while preparing for the role?

It's very hard to put a finger on a few things that I did. But, for one and a half years I was completely into everything that he has stood for. I observed him very closely, his past, how he carries himself, his presence, the way he plays cricket or talks. All those things had to be taken care of. Obviously, the script, the intent of the director and what he wants to say was also given proper attention to showcase the cricketer in the real sense.

How do you associate yourself with the cricketer?

While I was shooting for the film, I was Dhoni and I wasn't pretending (smiles). Then I had to convince myself that you have the right to portray the character.

Dhoni was recently criticised for India's recent loss to Windies. Do you think this will have an impact on the film?

I don't think so. This is a natural tendency not just in India but across the world. When something bad happens, people tend to throw criticisms. It's not cause and effect but its effect and then we manufacture cause to actually understand. It is just a way to be in that illusion of control. It doesn't have to do with anything with the man itself. Dhoni has done so many things for the country and won us many games in the last 10-12 years. It is because of him that we got two World Cups and that was a milestone. People cannot forget that.

Why did you chose to associate with Tissot?

Tissot been around for the last 116 years over 160 countries and it is because of its reputation I chose to be a friend of Tissot. Also, because of its reliability, design, improvisations and innovations.