Modi “shoots” a tiger, Twitterati amused

While the nation fretted over anchor Arnab Goswami's resignation from Times Now, a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing its rounds on Twitter. In the photo, he is seen standing close to a caged tiger. With a DSLR in his hand, he seemed to be taking photographs of it.

One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in @Naya_Raipur. pic.twitter.com/KpqVjjI8Xx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2016

On November 1, which was Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Naya Raipur for the day. As part of his visit, he inaugurated the Nandanvan Zoo, which reportedly is one of Asia's biggest jungle safaris.

When you are mad excited about your new DSLR but the subject doesn't cooperate pic.twitter.com/Du4ofY7CHf — Neha Yadav (@JustAnotherNY) November 1, 2016 He torments innocent animals too. When was the last time a tiger posed for you like this from a cage? Tigers in danger under Modi: Liberal pic.twitter.com/iELb1UdAxr — Ruchir Radha Modi (@Ruchir78) November 1, 2016

Modi, who is often seen taking selfies, this time decided to turn the lens away from him.

PM Modi Collecting Evidence Of His Zoo Visit In Raipur. Just In Case Kejriwal Asks For It Tomorrow. #PMatNayaRaipur

pic.twitter.com/qQVuiK6yKt — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 1, 2016 After stealing Nehru's jacket, PM Narendra Modi trying to copy his lifestyle now by clicking picture of Nehru's pet Tiger. @withRG @INCIndia https://t.co/N4mKlMzpec — Dawood Thakur (@DawoodThakur) November 1, 2016

What seemed like a banal PR photo—of Modi trying his hand at photography—quickly went viral on Twitter.

Modi is training and convincing that Tiger to kill me.. pic.twitter.com/ucXls5OLU2 — Arvind KejriwaI (@ArvindkejriiwaI) November 1, 2016 Will the blood thirst ever end? Modi shooting an unarmed tiger after killing 8 peaceful people in cold blood! @IndiaFinger @TrollKejri pic.twitter.com/kHfsE6YiPi — Shantanu S Chauhan (@mobileyoga) November 1, 2016

Trolls came out in droves to poke fun and draw out comparisons between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Modi.

One Twitterer pointed out a flaw in this photo.

Mr. Modi become the 1st person to use Focus camera DSLR to capture a tiger from a distance of one feet. New art of photography....!! pic.twitter.com/9vZoYiCCPE — Abhas Bhatnagar (@abhasbhatnagar) November 1, 2016

Besides trolls, a lot of his fans lauded him, saying that the photo had “two tigers in one frame”. Some even called him a 'lion', trying to face off with a tiger.

According to Kamal R Khan, a few national news channels went so far as to say that the tiger “recognised” Modi and posed for him.