The times aren't good for Samsung. With recent incidents of the company's flagship phone, Galaxy Note 7, exploding, the company's reputation, too, seems to have gone up in flames. After incidents of the phone catching fire due to issues with its Lithium-ion batteries, Samsung had initiated a worldwide recall of its Note 7 in September.

The curious case of exploding phones has sparked a wave of hilarious memes and cartoons online, trying to find humour even in a serious safety issue. These memes have seen a rush after Samsung announced on Tuesday that it is discontinuing the Galaxy Note 7 phones. Here are some of the funniest memes.