Earn your free ticket, Coldplay fans

After months of speculation, gods have finally heard the prayers of Coldplay fans as the band confirmed its debut concert in India, scheduled for November 19 in Mumbai. The event will be organised by international social action platform Global Citizen, run by the band's vocalist Chris Martin.

While the announcement thrilled fans all over the country, media reports on expensive, well actually, exorbitantly priced, tickets (ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh) burst their bubble. The news took social media by storm with livid fans expressing their shock and anger through interesting posts with the hashtag #Coldplayed.

Meanwhile, the Global Citizen announced on its website that the tickets to the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in India, with an incredible lineup of international and Indian artists alongside Coldplay, would be free of cost and fans would have to earn them by actively supporting their education, equality, and sanitation campaigns. According to the Global Citizen website, tickets to the event in Mumbai can be earned through the group's new platform by signing up to become a Global Citizen, starting Monday, and completing their Indian edition event's action campaigns at GlobalCitizen.IN.

In July last year, Chris Martin's visit to India as part of the Global Citizen delegate set the internet rumour mill buzzing that the band will soon perform in the country. Martin even played an impromptu set at a club with musicians Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit. Later, in September 2015, Coldplay shot the video for their track ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ in Mumbai, featuring Beyoncé and Sonam Kapoor, directed by Ben Mor.

On August 10, Google India created a buzz on social media when it tweeted: “Save the date, Coldplay to play in Mumbai (MMRDA Grounds) on 19th November.” Although, the tweet was deleted soon after it was published, it was enough to raise the hopes of fans who have been hoping for a confirmation for long.