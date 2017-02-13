Celebrating the art of storytelling

Famous chronicler Rudyard Kipling said, “If history were taught in stories, it would never be forgotten’. As India seems to be fast becoming a hub for various cultural festivals, the latest to spring up in the desert state of Rajasthan will be the Udaipur Tales Festival from February 24-26.

The lake city, also known as the 'Venice of the East', will host the first edition of the international festival that aims to celebrate 'storytelling as an art' and 'storytellers, the sculptors of our psyche'. The storytellers, both Indian and international, include Ajay Singh, Durga Bai, Salil Mukhiya Koitsu and Bindeshwar Pathak, among others who will narrate tales on themes like humour, real-life, fantasy, sentimental and the dark.

'Stories define our society; they define us, and they help us connect with humanity. Passed on from generation to generation, stories link us to our past and give us a glimpse of the future. They give us hope, aspiration and an understanding of life,' says festival director, Sushmita Shekhar.

Wonder what Kipling would have said to the recent political battles over history syllabi in India. Now, that could make for another interesting story.

Salil Mukhiya Koitsu was featured in THE WEEK's anniversary issue on Indian storytellers, in 2016.

Read the article here: Healing words