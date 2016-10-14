The word 'bitch' is a common slang used to insult a woman who, according to Cambridge dictionary, is unkind or unpleasant. Outside the dictionary, it is the ultimate cuss word that is usually used for a woman who refuses to give in to the societal notions of an 'ideal woman'. It can be a woman who walked out of a relationship or someone who reacted aggressively to a man's advances. It can be your girlfriend, boss, friend or any other woman in the world.

In a powerful video for Culture Machine's digital channel Blush, actor, singer and songwriter Shruti Haasan has performed a two-and-a-half-minute monologue that delivers a hard-hitting message to people who use the word 'bitch' to insult women. Written by Shruti and titled Be The Bitch, the actor, in the monologue, asks women to embrace the word and be proud of who they are. In the video, she says, “Bitch is a verbal eye-roll you make to classify any woman who is not your cup of tea because she refuses to pour it. The bitch is a girl who said no and she meant it and she left with a yes safely tucked in her handbag.”

To put in one line what the video stands for, let me borrow one from the video itself: “A bitch is a stud with boobs.”

Shruti is known for her strong views on feminism. On Women's Day (March 8), she released a song called My Day In The Sun in collaboration with music directors Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. She not only penned the song, but was actively involved with the musicians in fine-tuning the track. She dedicated the song to women and their potential to fight and succeed even in the grimmest situations. In January, Shruti took to Twitter to reach out to women asking them to raise their boys well for the sake of safety of other women.

It is our right to be safe as women it is not an obligation - women I beg you most sickened and sincerely to raise the boys well 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 31, 2016

Shruti Haasan Unblushed is the latest addition to Blush's series of celebrity videos themed on women empowerment. In September, the channel, in collaboration with skin care products brand Vivel, released a video Ab Samjhauta Nahin, again a monologue, by actor Amitabh Bachchan urging women to say no to a compromised life.