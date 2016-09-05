To granddaughters, with love

A doting grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan penned down an emotional letter to his grand daughters Aaradhya Bachchan (4) and Navya Naveli Nanda (18) and posted it on social media as a message to every granddaughter out there.

Not letting his life lessons and words of wisdom be trapped in paper and ink, Big B reads the letter aloud to them on a video, which he shared on YouTube and Twitter.

Addressing Aaradhya, he says, “I don’t know when you will see this, but this is how I look in the year 2016”. He also tells them that he would upload the video on internet as he feels that this letter is meant not just for them but for all granddaughters. He posted the video on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

T 2369 - I write ... a letter .. because I wanted to .. !! pic.twitter.com/l2xUPf1TBa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 4, 2016

In the video, Bachchan says, “Both of you may be a Nanda or a Bachchan, but you are also girls–women! And because you are women people will force their thinking, their boundaries on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom.”

Read the complete letter here:

My very dearest Navya and Aaradhya,

You both carry a very valuable legacy on your tender shoulders, Aaradhya, the legacy of your pardada ji Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Navya, the legacy of your pardada ji, Shri H.P. Nanda.

Both your pardadas gave your present surnames celebrated fame, dignity and recognition.

Both of you may be a Nanda or a Bachchan, but you are also girls, women! And because you are women people will force their thinking, their boundaries on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go.

Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don’t let anyone’s opinion of who you should be friends with, dictate who you will be friends with. Don’t get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.

People will talk. They shall say some terrible things. But that doesn’t mean you have to listen to everyone. Never ever worry about “ki log kya kahenge”.

At the end of the day, you are the only one who will face the consequences of your actions, so don’t let other people make your decisions for you.

Navya, the privilege your name, your surname offers you, will not protect you from the difficulties you will face because you’re a woman. But don't get bogged down by negativity. There is also a lot of good in people.

Aaradhya, by the time you see and understand this, I may well not be around. But I think what I am saying today shall still be relevant.

This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that.

It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people's judgment. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere. Do this and you would have done more than I have ever done, and it will be my honour to be known not as Amitabh Bachchan but as your grandfather.

With all my love,

Your Dadaji and your Nana