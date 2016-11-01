Warning bells of climate change

What if our soil, rivers and mountains had a voice? What would they say? They'd probably lament about the damage humans have done to them, and the impending dangers of climate change. Through a series of highly impactful videos, international platforms like the National Geographic and Conservation International have been making an attempt to bring the unheard voice of nature to humans. In these videos, actors like Julia Roberts, Jason Spacey, Harrison Ford, Joan Chen and other eminent personalities lend a voice to elements of Earth—be it the soil, streaming waters, redwoods , flowers or mountains. They depict the changing course of each of these elements.

Such initiatives are aimed as an eye-opener and drawing attention of man to the most defining crisis of our time—climate change. Despite our atrocious behaviour towards planet Earth, Nature thrives on. But what will happen to us, where will we end up? Answers to these questions and more are what Academy award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the UN Messenger of Peace, sought on his three-year-long journey across the world. He travelled the globe documenting challenges of climate change and seeking evidence that testifies the cruelty humans have imposed on nature. Overused soils, rapidly disappearing Arctic ice, dying rainforests and receding life of the biosphere are nothing but testimonies of this cruelty. Before the Flood, a documentary created by National Geographic which chronicles DiCaprio's journey, released in theaters on October 21 and was aired globally on October 30.

The documentary also features DiCaprio's interviews with key figures like US President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, environmentalist Sunita Narain and others. Before the Flood throws light on people and politics that disrupt policies to reverse climate change. DiCaprio's powerful speech at the UN signature ceremony of the Paris agreement stands to verify the need to attain the political will to stand against this monumental problem of our time. If we do not address this issue soon enough, 'we, and all living things we cherish, are history'.