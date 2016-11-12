Mark Zuckerberg declared 'dead' by Facebook

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was declared dead on the social media platform he co-founded in 2004. A technical glitch led to Facebook accidentally declaring dead not just Zuckerberg, but a whole bunch of other users. The message that appeared on Zuckerberg's profile page hopes people who loved him would find comfort in posts on his timeline.

According to media reports, almost two million such mistaken memorials were posted on Facebook profile pages. The memorial message also includes links to forms that can be submitted to transform a dead person's Facebook account into online memorials.

Facebook apologised for the 'terrible error' that caused 'a message meant for memorialised profiles to be mistaken posted to other accounts. No apology, however,, can spare the Twitter backlash. And so, Twitterrati had a field day mocking the social media giant, tweeting with hashtags FacebookDead and FacebookRapture. While some took it as a plain joke, others thought this was a fitting way to put an end to misery after the US presidential verdict. A few others hit back at the Facebook about allegations of fake news.