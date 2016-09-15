Happy Engineer's Day!

In honour of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India. Visvesvaraya, born on September 15, 1861 in the village of Muddenahalli in the Kingdom of Mysore, is probably the most celebrated engineer of India. He played a major role in building modern India.

After securing first rank in civil engineering in 1883, he joined the Public Works Department of Bombay and was later invited to join the Indian Irrigation Commission. He is credited with the creation of automatic sluice gates which were used for Tigra dam in Gwalior and Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mysore. He was offered a royalty for this patent design which he refused so that the government could use this money for more developmental projects. He also in worked in Hyderabad, Bihar and Orissa. In Mysore, he supervised the construction of Krishna Raja Sagar dam which was Asia's biggest dam then. In recognition of his expert service as chief engineer of Mysore, he was made the Diwan of Mysore in 1908 and given full responsibility of all development projects. He was conferred with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his contribution towards engineering. Visvesvaraya passed away on April 14, 1962 at the age of 101.

Twitter celebrated the day with interesting tweets and memes dedicated to today's engineers.

