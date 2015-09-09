In a treat for book lovers, Amazon has launched a 'Best Reads' list, which features the top 25 bestsellers in India, with at least a 50 per cent discount on their prices.

The list, which will be published on Amazon.in on the fifth of every month, will have the top 25 bestsellers in print and digital formats.

For tech-savvy readers, the respective e-book versions will be available at 20 per cent discount to the corresponding physical book format, the company said in a statement.

"With this initiative, we believe the time is right to introduce a list that will guide book lovers to decide what to read each month," said Noor Patel, director of category management.

To provide authenticity and ensure an accurate representation of a title's popularity, new releases are not included in the list before completing one month of circulation, the statement added.

The first 'Best Reads' list contains classics like To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, apart from a few titles in Hindi as well.