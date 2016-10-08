History of a different kind

Every museum takes us back in history. But, have you ever wondered how French fries or chocolates came into existence and what led to their birth in the culinary world? Don't be baffled, as there are museums that take you through their interesting history. Here's a list of some of the world's quirkiest museums that are worth visiting:

Frietmuseum (Fries Museum), Belgium

The Belgians take their food seriously, especially French fry. The Belgian fry is a revelation in the culinary world and this love affair with the spud is on full display at the Fries Museum in Bruges. The guest is led through the history of the fry, from the first cultivation of potatoes in South America, to its introduction in Europe and when the fry was invented. A combination of history and assemblage of artefacts and curios make it an interesting experience. At the end of the tour is a small fry cafe where tourists can taste crispy Belgian fries for yourself.

Mutter Museum

Mutter Museum, Philadelphia

The museum features collections of medical oddities, wax models, antique medical equipment, anatomical and pathological specimens, and more. It is part of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. The museum is housed in a two-tiered gallery, encased in the dark hardwood cabinets and wavy glass panes of a venerable learning institution. It is also a medical freak show of deformed bones, diseased organ specimens, instructional wax models of various pathologies and things in jars that will give sensitive people nightmares. The museum invites public to attend lectures, workshops and conferences that the college offers, in order to help the public understand the mysteries and beauty of the human body while appreciating the history of diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum, Japan

It was founded on March 6, 1994, as the world's first food-themed amusement park. The aim was to be a one-stop place for a person to enjoy the ramen flavours from renowned shops across Japan without boarding a plane. In addition to enjoying the ramen from Japan and worldwide, visitors can experience the good old times of Japan showcased in a street-scape replication from 1958 on B1 and B2. At the Museum Shop, in addition to the regional ramen from all over the country, you can make your own original ramen at the “My Ramen” booth.

Mob Museum, Las Vegas

The $42-million museum features interactive exhibits and artefacts that tell visitors all about the most notorious gangsters in Vegas, the history of the mafia and how organised crime impacted the rest of America and the world. It depicts an all-encompassing view of mobsters from their rise to prominence in Vegas to how law enforcement initiatives led to their demise. Not only do guests get to learn about the history of the mob, but they also get a chance to do so while standing in one of the places where some of those events occurred. The 41,000-square-foot museum features 16,000 square feet of exhibit space that spans three floors.

Neon Museum, Las Vegas

The Neon Museum was established as a non-profit organisation in 1996 to collect and exhibit neon signs, the classic Las Vegas art form. Its mission is to collect, preserve, study and exhibit iconic Las Vegas neon signs for educational, historic and cultural enrichment. The collection consists of three components: the Boneyard, the Fremont Street Gallery, and the Neon Signs Project. The Neon Museum Boneyard holds over 100 donated and rescued signs. Signs featured are from the late 1930s through the early 90s and represent motels, local businesses, and celebrated casino resorts from throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The Boneyard is not electrified and typically available for daytime visits only.

San Diego Museum of Man, California

It is a museum of anthropology located in Balboa Park, San Diego, California, and is housed in the historic landmark buildings of the California Quadrangle. The museum's collections and permanent exhibits focus on the pre-Columbian history of the western Americas, with materials drawn from Native American cultures of the Southern California region, and Mesoamerican civilisations such as the Maya. The museum also holds one of the most important collections of ancient Egyptian antiquities in the United States, which includes authentic mummies, burial masks, figurines, and seven painted wooden coffins.

Choco-Story (The Chocolate Museum), Belgium

The museum dips its visitors in the history of cocoa and chocolate. It aims to bring to life the 4,000-year-old history of chocolate in words, pictures and flavours. The museum consists of three parts, telling the story of the origin and evolution of chocolate through a unique collection of almost a thousand objects. Besides the history, the museum also reveals how chocolate is made, with special attention to the variety of raw ingredients and the production process. In the demonstration centre, the visitors uncover the secret of beautiful silky chocolate and get the opportunity to taste the chocolate products made in the museum.