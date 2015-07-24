They may not come in trucks, per se. But Uber has commissioned its fleet of private rideshare vehicles around the world to become purveyors of ice cream, and all-round happiness, for one day only.

On Friday, July 24, poor schmucks stuck at the office can place an order for ice creams to be delivered curbside using the Uber app.

Of course, the same applies for holidaymakers in need of a sweet treat.

The programme rolls out across 252 cities in 57 countries worldwide.

In some destinations such as London and Paris, ice creams are free. Otherwise, the frozen desserts range from $10 to $20 for up to five pieces. Each city gets its own local ice cream flavour.

Select cities in China, for instance, will be served treats from Baskin-Robbins. Other partners around the world include Dairy Queen, Magnum, Wall’s Cornettos, and local froyo bars.

To place an order, users must set their location on the Uber app and request either Eats or Ice Cream.

The promotion is also a subliminal tie-in to promote their UberEats programme, a meal delivery service that’s being rolled out across select cities around the world including Barcelona, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Toronto.