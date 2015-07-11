While many a successful movies kick off fashion trends, it is perhaps the first time that prodded by the box office success and popularity of an animation character—Minions—one of the world's biggest colour organisations Pantone Color Institute has announced a colour after it.

The more than five decade old institute, which defines and standardises colours for design industries worldwide, has named the colour Minion Yellow. In other word, it means that Minion Yellow will dominate the fashion scene internationally this season.

Making the most of it, e-commerce retailer Amazon.in has invited Leatrice Eisemen, Executive Director of Pantone Color Institute, to write an exclusive post for fashion buffs. The idea is to educate fashionistas, across the globe about the significance of Minion Yellow and what made Pantone to announce this new hue as the colour of the season.

And that's not it! To celebrate the pop culture icon, which has kicked off a fresh trend, fashion designer Narendra Kumar, who is also the Creative Director of Amazon Fashion, has rolled out a special 'Minion Yellow Collection'. The collection includes Leatrice's five favourite picks in the party and casual wear segment, formal and casual trousers, shirts, T shirts, shoes, watches, bags, fashion accessories, of course, all in yellow!

According to Pantone Color Institute, Pantone Minion Yellow is an illuminating, energetic, friendly and fun-loving yellow shade that is suggestive of intellectual curiosity and enlightenment. And Narendra's latest collection celebrates the same spirit and lets you add a little sunshine to your wardrobe this monsoon.