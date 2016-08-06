Off you go in style

There's some hot alert for the brides-to-be. It's the season to go bold and beautiful! An off shoulder choli or a blouse in your trousseau allows you to add style without showing much of the skin. Several ace designers, Manish Malhotra and Manav Gangwani, in their recent shows have showcased the bridal looks taking inspiration from the westerners. Their take on the classic choli was sensual. They transformed the cut of the choli and made it an off shoulder instead.

Since the showcase, the trend has been spreading like wildfire and ruling the look books of the prospective brides, who are on a shopping spree to flaunt the ideal outfit at their wedding. Off shoulder, as a trend, allows brides to easily add substance to their wedding outfits. It is all about going experimental without looking indecent.

However, not everyone is too innovative. Some brides try sticking to the basics especially at the wedding. So, does that mean they cannot fabricate the trend in their trousseau? The answers however is no!

Those of you who are refraining from wearing an off shoulder outfit as a bridal wear but are experimental otherwise have a lot to explore. Go fashion forward with an off shoulder half sleeves kurti or a kaftan. While the off shoulder look adds sensuality, the sleeves would not make you feel too uncomfortable about your appearance; and instead add panache and confidence.

However, this is not a solo trend. Brides can also look out for similar cuts in blouse as well as kurtis. An off shoulder blouse is an easy way of reinventing a saree and moving away from the mundane style. In case you plan to wear a lehenga saree, take a cue from Gaurav Gupta. The designer, at India Couture Week 2016 held recently, added a twist to the lehenga gowns with bare shoulders. Such an outfit is ideal to be worn at the functions that fall just before the wedding.

An off shoulder outfit can easily add substance to your look. It solely works its magic to make the attire stand apart from the rest. No matter how you wear it and at what occasion, feel confident and special once you are in it.