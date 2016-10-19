Fusion dressing has been in vogue for some time, but this season is all about blending latest trends in western clothing with traditional and ethic accessories. Be it dressing up for work or choosing your look for this festive season, the right mix of beautiful evocative accessories and haute couture is the new style mantra.

Septum rings

Keep calm and slide back to the rebel mode with septum rings. The bold and dauntless traditional jewellery of the Mayans, Incas and Aztecs has made a comeback at recent international fashion events. Hollywood seems to have embraced the look with celebs like Cara Delevingne and Rihanna flaunting beautifully-engraved septum rings. Even Indian designers such as J J Valaya celebrated the look at this year's Amazon India Fashion Week.

Cuffs and chunky bracelets

Oversized, graphically asymmetric designs are the head turners this season. Hugely popular in 1980s, chunky bracelets and cuffs add the right amount of chic quotient to simple, pastel-coloured dresses and crop tops. The most common are the exaggerated proportion in jade and antique gold finish cuffs and bracelets. These beautiful accessories have their roots in Indian fashion, with a multicultural twist.

Ethnic jackets and waistcoats

The terms 'oversized' and 'exaggerated' are the latest in-thing in fashion with actors such as Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt embracing the cool, chic look. The colour of this season, as upheld by designers, suede pink offers the right contrast to ethnic jackets in bright Kalamkari and Ikkat prints. The Amazon Fashion Week 2016 saw models making a style statement in ultra-chic long, printed jackets in pale colours, mostly hues of white, with brown boots or gladiators.

Chokers

This festive season celebrates the 90s glam girl look with maxi skirts and collared cropped blouses in asymmetric cuts paired with beautiful kundan and gold-studded chokers. Add some bright-coloured studs to complete the look. Black chokars with metal pendents ruled Hollywood runway this season. Chokers can also be worn as lacy collars with round neck tops and sweaters.

Bejewelled brooches and pins

A tinge of ruby red lipstick and mascara, paired with a crisp white shirt and a boyfriend jeans can be easily stepped up with an old brooch from your grandmother's collection. Back in the limelight, brooches can be adorned with anything—from a sleekly draped saree to an English blue dress. Fashion Icons like Sonam Kapoor and Freida Pinto upgrade their stylish wardrobes from time to time with such exquisite brooches.

While change is a constant factor in the fashion industry, some trends linger on even after the initial fizz dies down. Studded embellishments and mirrored bags that re-surfaced a few years ago, continue to hold high claims in the industry. Besides, velvet is once again gaining popularity among designers as the fabric can be often seen as patch works and add on elements in haute couture.