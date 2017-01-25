Monisha Jaising unveils summer resort collection

Showstopper Sonakshi Sinha with Designer Monisha Jaising

With the Lakme Fashion Week set to begin on February 1, Monisha Jaising set the mood by displaying her latest couture summer resort 2017 collection atop the deck of an international luxury cruise liner, Costa neo Classica, at Ballard Pie recently.



Before Jaising’s models sashayed down the ramp wearing her designs in vibrant colours from fuchsia to burgundy to electric blue aboard the cruise liner docked in the Arabian sea, guests were treated to a live band and dance by the cruise’s in-house performers.With the skyline of old Mumbai on one side and tiny vessels afloat in the Arabian sea on the other, it was quite a heady evening as Jaising’s guests which included fashion designer Manish Malhotra, columnist Shweta Bachchan Nanda and singer and writer Suchitra Krishnamoorty, showed up to support her designs.



On display were 51 of Jaising’s designs for the 'party girl who on a laid back holiday, after maybe relaxing on the beach, would like to doll up for the evening and step out and go to the club maybe', said Jaising in an interview.



Known for her shiny outfits, the 2017 collection did not disappoint on that front. Many of her clothes featured exquisite embroidery and showed off exceptional tailoring. The collection had western clothes mostly with a dash of Indian element with beautiful silhouettes and patterns. Rich fabrics such as bonded satin, wool crepe and Italian organza made up Jaising’s 2017 collection.



The showstopper was a beautiful fiery orange one-shouldered satin gown which Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha carried off with her characteristic ease as she walked down the ramp displaying the 'flirty hemline' and 'exaggerated voluminous tail'. Needless to say, Sinha’s dress looked stunning as the ochre-coloured sun set and everybody on board couldn’t help marveling at the dazzling collection that they had just seen and what evidently has been a grand opening to the Lakme Fashion Week 2017 which will be held from February 1-5.