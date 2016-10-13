Look bejewelled this festive season

Festive season is one of the best times of the year for dressing up, especially for women. It is that time of the year when best ethic wear and beautiful jewellery are brought out of the cupboards and flaunted with grace. Donning designs inspired from latest market trends make a striking impression. This season, the leading trendsetters in jewellery are unconventional statement ensembles that are contemporary in style, yet Indian to the core. The jhumki-inspired tassel earrings and polki designs are the show stealers of the season.

Manju Kothari, creative director, Entice says, “Stun onlookers with the classic yet enchanting amalgamation of the richness of rubies, brilliance of blue sapphires, elegance of emeralds, daze of diamonds and the grandeur of polki-crafted pieces.”

Traditional jewellery never goes out of fashion. Gold-plated earrings, bangles in traditional jadau work and ghungroo finish are making wave this festive season. Go for big bold pieces as they look striking and exude a majestic look. One way to introduce them is by including a stunning headgear in your attire. Headgears add royal quotient as well as beautify the crown. A big beautiful jhumaar or a side passa is a beautiful way to catch the attention. They go well with traditional as well as semi-traditional outfits.

In case you are looking for something funky, go for geometric prints. “Geometric pieces embrace the sunny side up of every woman,” says Mira Gulati, founder and principal designer, Mirari.

Mirari's latest collection 'To Bee or Not To Bee' is adds a fresh and feminine vibe. “Every piece of jewellery is crafted to bring out the utmost innocence provided by the nature, also keeping in mind the soothing aura it creates around itself. This exquisite collection is a unique combination where nature meets the geometry,” she adds.

However, not every women is willing to go overboard. Some like being minimalistic. Such women too can also steal the show by flaunting a striking bracelet. Chitwn D. Malhotra, lead designer and founder, Dillano Luxurious Jewels says, “Handcuffs and bracelets complement your festive spirit. Striking handcuffs makes you look more glamorous in festal days. Bracelets crafted in white gold, set with diamonds and precious stones like sapphires are ideal to wear with all festive outfits.”

Similarly, silver can also be your ideal choice. Light-weight, trendy pieces are the perfect pick for the season. “Beautiful rings and earrings, crafted in silver and studded with Swarovski and other semi-precious gem stones are perfect for festive season,” says Adhish and Sonal Sahrawat from Adawna, a contemporary silver jewellery brand.