As the yoga community embraces the trend of practicing to live music, a London studio offers classes in collaboration with The Royal College of Music. Om-sayers will downward dog to a live concert of string, bass, woodwind and percussion instruments in outdoor classes offered over the course of three weeks beginning August 11 and ending August 25.

Each week will offer a unique performance featuring a different instrument, giving yogis the chance to let go of tension and worry to a soothing, intricate musical experience.

Classical music is well known to stimulate the mind and the joint effort between what is expected to be a selection of the Royal College's most talented musicians and the gurus from London's Triyoga studio has everyone talking.

Courses are free and open to yogis of all levels and ages.

Once a largely silent practice, yoga appears to be getting more musical, and even embracing aspects of dance. Considered the haute couture of fitness, "Voga" is set to some familiar, and perhaps venerable tunes, from the 80s and dresses up traditional poses with voguing.

It's a highly stylised dance made popular by Madonna that can be traced to the 1980s Harlem ballroom scene and adds a perhaps much-needed bit of elegance to downward dogging.

The trend spun out of London, beginning with the House of Voga, which opened last year and has since spread to Paris with regular retreats to jet-set destinations such as Ibiza and St. Tropez.

House of Voga plans to open a New York studio in September and start retreats to US destinations that have yet to be announced. Don't be fooled by its ultra-chicness, Voga classes are available at prices competitive with traditional yoga studios, available in packages of four for £45 (€64, $69) and 10 for £100 (€142, $155).

Elsewhere, yoga is intrinsically musical, taking the example of the ongoing Sound Off Yoga class series in New York City.

This much-buzzed about series that got started earlier this year employs wireless headphones that allow yogis an enhanced listening experience that combines a professional house music mix while banishing the need for the guru to shout.

Sound Off has numerous yoga events planned in various US cities, prices may vary depending upon the location.