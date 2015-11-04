Jakarta, Indonesia has emerged the most affordable travel destination in Asia for travellers this winter, according to the number crunchers at TripAdvisor.

Most of the destinations that cracked the top 10 list are located in Southeast Asia, where temperatures are still mild and the sun high. For travellers on a budget, the Indonesian capital is a good bet, having recorded the biggest drop at 32 per cent.

The total price tag for a seven-night trip to Jakarta—including flight and hotel—clocks in at $1,343, the lowest rate of 20 cities covered in the index. That compares to Hong Kong, the priciest destination on the list, with a one-week trip costing $2,590, mostly due to a six per cent spike in airfare recorded this season.

“Asia consistently provides outstanding accommodation value and this year US travellers can also take advantage of significantly lower airfares, so winter is a great time for Americans to explore the Far East, with both the weather and prices more moderate,” said TripAdvisor spokesperson Brooke Ferencsik.

Overall, Thailand and Vietnam are the most budget-friendly countries in Asia: Thailand landed three spots on the top 10 list, while Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, both in Vietnam, took the second and third spots.

For the ranking, analysts looked at the average price of a one-week trip to 20 popular Asian cities between November 1, 2015 and April 30, 2016.

Here are the top 10 most affordable destinations in Asia this winter, according to TripAdvisor:

1.Jakarta, Indonesia

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

3. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6. Shanghai, China

7. Bangkok, Thailand

8. New Delhi

9. Siem Reap, Cambodia

10. Kathu, Thailand

