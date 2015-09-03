As per a recent research, diabetics are at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

This emerging connection between diabetes, which looms as a costly, destructive medical epidemic, and Alzheimer’s, which is one of today’s most devastating and incurable neurological disorders, is a compelling reason to address issues of impaired insulin sensitivity, The Monitor reports.

Strategies incorporating dietary changes, lifestyle modifications and nutritional supplementation can help keep diabetes at bay. Achieving and maintaining optimal blood sugar and insulin sensitivity are the most important steps to protect oneself against the disease.

Diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease share biochemical similarities, like oxidative stress and damaging advanced glycogen end products (AGEs). Thus, strategies to prevent or manage insulin resistance may hold promise in protecting against Alzheimer’s disease.

Avoiding saturated fat, increasing consumption of monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids, instituting a program of regular exercise and utilising natural therapeutics promote a healthy blood sugar.

Consumption of food, like vegetables, salmon and other cold-water fish, berries and dark-skinned fruits, coffee and chocolate, extra virgin olive oil and cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, plays an important role in preventing diabetes and Alzheimer’s.