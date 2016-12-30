In 2017, many sequels are in store for us. Kingsman, the 2014 surprise hit, will have its sequel out by September, and Star Wars: Episode VIII by December. Logan, possibly the final Wolverine film, is set for March. Films like Pitch Perfect 3, John Wick 2 and Fifty Shades Darker will attract only its truest fans.



While we wait for 2017 Oscar-worthy films like Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea to release in India, take a look at the most awaited films releasing next year:



Big releases from Fincher, Ritchie and Nolan

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie's dark and highly stylised version of the legend, will release in May, after a year's delay. It stars Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim) as the King, along with Jude Law and Eric Bana. A sequel to World War Z is reported to release in June, but details aren't out yet, except that David Fincher teams up with Brad Pitt for it. Come July, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, a Second World War drama starring Tom Hardy, will hit the screens.

Tom Cruise in a Mummy film, Javier Bardem in Pirates

These are names you'd never associate with such kind of films, and yet, here we are. Maybe, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is being stretched out too thin. But to watch Javier Bardem play the bad guy (after Skyfall) in a pirate's avatar cannot be disappointing. On the other hand, Tom Cruise playing the lead in The Mummy reboot might hopefully not fail terribly. While POC: Dead Men Tell No Tales releases in May, the new Mummy is scheduled for June.

For DC fans: Wonder Woman and Justice League

After a lot of criticism against the lack of female superhero films, we have Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. The much-awaited film releases in June, with Gal Gadot playing the Amazonian princess warrior. She will also star in the next DC film, Justice League, rumoured to be out in November. Besides Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, the big names in this ensemble also include Amy Adams, Amber Heard, J.K. Simmons and Jesse Eisenberg.

For Marvel fans: Guardians, Spider-man and Thor

First up in May is the second instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy, directed once again by James Gunn. In July, we will see Tom Holland in Spider-man: Homecoming, the first Spidey solo set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Later in November, Chris Hemsworth comes back as Thor with Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Also starring in this sequel are Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Hopkins and Cate Blanchett.

Long-awaited sequels

Danny Boyle's sequel, 20 years later, T2: Trainspotting is scheduled for a March release. Ridley Scott brings us the second part of the prequel to the Alien franchise with Alien: Covenant. Michael Fassbender reprises his role from Prometheus. Another Ridley Scott film is getting its sequel after 35 years: Blade Runner 2049. Harrison Ford suits up again as Rick Deckard in the film set 30 years after the last. Releasing October, the sci-fi cult favourite is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), and features Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

Re-imagining cartoons for the big screen

In March, two films based on animated series and one on comics are set to compete against each other. Japanese manga Ghost in the Shell, about a counter-cyberterrorist movement, will star Scarlett Johansson as the lead in its film version. Bill Condon directs the legendary Beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson as Belle. Dan Stevens (whose FX series Legion will be out 2017), plays the Beast. Then there's Power Rangers, which will be a reboot of the original TV series.

The LEGO series

Coming up first in February is The LEGO Batman Movie, directed by Chris McKay. BoJack Horseman's Will Arnett voices Batman, along with Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Zach Galifianakis as The Joker and Michael Cera as Robin. The LEGO Ninjago Movie features Dave Franco, Jackie Chan and Justin Theroux.

