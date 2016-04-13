Easy home hacks to remove summer tan

Unwanted tanning cannot be avoided in summers, but there are always easy ways to remove the tan. Dr. Pankaj Agrawal, senior homeopathy practitioner at Agrawal Homoeo Clinic in New Delhi, says that home remedies such as cucumbers, papayas and tomatoes can help in removing tan without damaging the skin.

Cucumber, rose water and lemon juice pack: Cucumber and lemon are among some of the best home remedies for removing tan. While lemon gives you lightened skin, cucumber and rose water helps in cooling down the skin. Mix the three ingredients into a paste and apply with cotton. Wash after 10 minutes with cold water. Apply the pack everyday to see good results.

Papaya and honey face pack: This fruit pack helps in removing the face tan with the help of enzymes present in papaya. These enzymes lighten the skin tone and reduce the visibility of scars and blemishes. Honey moisturize and softens the skin. Mix half cup of ripe, mashed papaya and one tablespoon of honey. Apply the pack for some time and then rinse with water.

Tomato, yogurt and lemon juice face pack: This face pack has bleaching properties of lemon, tomato and yoghurt that improve the skin tone naturally. Lemon helps in removing dark spots and pigmentation from sun-tanned skin, tomato juice works as a natural toner to shrink open pores and reduce oiliness of skin, whereas yoghurt moisturises and nourishes the skin. Take three tablespoons of tomato pulp, one tablespoon of lemon juice and one tablespoon of yogurt. Mix them well and apply. Let it dry for 30 minutes and then wash it with water.

Milk powder, honey and almond oil face pack: This pack helps in achieving a clear tone. Mix two tablespoon of milk powder, one tablespoon of honey and few drops of almond oil. Apply the pack, leave it for 20 minutes before washing it.

Sandalwood and coconut water pack: Sandalwood powder works as a natural skin cleanser and removes impurities, dead cells and blemishes on the skin. Mix one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with coconut water and add few drops of almond oil, apply for 20 minutes and wash it off.