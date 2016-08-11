Cape of glory

Capes—something we normally associate with superheroes—are taking Indian fashion industry by storm. The trend is catching up among the traditional Indian attire, giving the ladies a reason to reinvent their salwar kameez and sarees.

Ace designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna and Rohit Bal have raised the glamour quotient by introducing cape sarees. Their innovative take on traditional Indian wear included a flowy cape jacket that can be worn over a blouse or a kurti. Experimentation is the key in whatever one decides to wear.

Pankaj Anand, Director, Sabhyata, says, “With a shift in fashion sensibilities, the Indian wear scenario is veering to the experimental territory. Capes are in rage for current fusion-centric market, with celebrities flaunting this trend on the ramp and the red carpet with panache. The cape adds an old-world glamour to the kurtis and makes women feel a part of the Greta Garbo-Madhubala era. We believe that capes are an essential addition to the kurtis and are here to stay.”

Keeping this perspective as a core feature, cape as a trend allows women to westernise the way in which they plan to wear a saree. A cape blouse is an easy way to glam up an outfit, especially if you wish to look sensual and yet sophisticated. Adding a cape not just accentuates the outfit, but also adds sassiness to the look and chucks out the chances of ambiguity. There are innumerable ways by which you can make the best out of this stunning fashion statement. The way you wear the trend says a lot about your personality.

Style it right

Style is unique. To each, its own. However, sometimes what you learn from the designers and the glossy prints of the magazine can help you find your way to a stylish self. Capes, if not worn properly, can create a dull impression. A classic way of wearing them is by choosing the lighter hue of the saree. For instance, if you plan to wear a purple saree with a beige blouse, make sure the worn cape is in the light tone such lilac.

A sheer cape is also an ideal choice that one can make to add a twist to the blouse. Many times, we end up wearing a dull blouse with a saree or the one that loses its sheen over a period of time. Instead of getting a new one, you can add a sheer base. While sheer base will help in giving the glimpse of the blouse, while cleverly playing with the minds of the onlookers by covering up the dull look.

Agrees Payal Jain, fashion designer: "Capes have made a huge comeback this season and are inventively being converted into fusion avatars. They are being paired with lehengas as short cape tops, draped shells with sarees and to replace jackets/coats on top of long and short dresses. Sheer capes with embroideries tend to be the most versatile and can work with anything from jeans to pants, dresses, harem pants, skirts and much more. They can also be thrown on top of the traditional salwar kameez, instead of the dupatta and worn with sarees by styling them to substitute the blouse or simply drape on top, adding a contemporary, chic twist."

Anyone who has toned arms can easily wear a sheer cape. If you do not fall in this category, fret not! You still can ace the look with perfection. There is a lot that you can explore. Try an off shoulder cape or a long cape with sleeves covering your arms. Similarly, the trend rules as a standalone attire. Capes are a perfect companion to palazzos, dhoti pants as well as salwar.

An asymmetrical long cape looks ravishing and oomphs up your personality by accentuating the curves. Wear this style with a churidar or tight-fitted pants to grab the right spotlight.

Besides this, capes also look beautiful with a lehenga. Is doesn't matter whether you are deciding an outfit for a friend's wedding or a traditional ceremony at home, you can easily add substance to your look by adding a colourful cape to a lehenga. Gold is the ruling colour of the season. Introduce a golden cape to a dark coloured lehenga choli or simply add a nice colourful cape jacket to dull coloured sharara to look sparkling self.