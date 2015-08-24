A majority of Indian men, according to a survey, say 'maybe' they can stay with their in-laws.

In the survey conducted by matrimonial website Shaadi.com, when single Indian men were asked 'Would you be okay staying at your in-laws place', 36.1 per cent said 'No', 49.2 per cent said 'Maybe' and 14.7 per cent said 'Yes'.

The survey's results are on the basis of 13,600 responses from single Indians ranging from 24 to 35 years, to understand the mindset of single Indians about equality in marriage.

When single Indian women were asked 'Would you be fine if your husband stays with your parents', 6.3 per cent said 'No', 22.1 per cent said 'Maybe' and 71.6 per cent said 'Yes'.

Men are, however, it turned out, not so keen if their mother-in-law stays with them.

To a question whether 'Would you be okay if your mother-in-law stays with you at your place', 20.5 per cent said 'Yes' and 36.3 per cent said 'Maybe'. While, 43.2 per cent said 'No'.

When women were asked 'Would you be okay to stay with your mother-in-law', 68.9 per cent said 'Yes', followed by 22.4 per cent who said 'Maybe', while 8.7 per cent of he respondents said 'No'.

Gourav Rakshit, CEO, Shaadi.com, said in a statement: "This survey highlights the progressive outlook of today's youth. It is very heartening to see the shifting mind-set among couples post marriage."