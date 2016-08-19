Go bold with gold

Who can forget the craze of having a little black dress in their wardrobe? Gold gowns have taken their place and people from all age groups are giving a thumbs up to this attire. The frenzy for golden gowns started soon after international celebs wore these gowns by renowned designers at red carpet events. From Eva Green to Kristen Stewart, Brie Larson to Alexandra Larson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, everyone has worn gold gowns giving it a unique style to woo the paparazzi and made heads turn. Now, the style has become a sensation in India and women are experimenting the look like never before.

Wearing the style

There are innumerable cuts and designs that you can explore in stealing the look. If you are buying it from a designer store or getting a couture look, you need not have to be bothered about its designing. However, in case yours is a customised outfit, it is important to keep track of the latest styles to steal the look. A properly-fitted cut out gown will look perfect if you are thin and have a toned body. Explore an off shoulder in case your arms are heavy. Sequinned gowns are also making a wave in this segment. In case you plan to wear one, you can add bright sequins or stones and create a sensation. Hemline is an area where there are a plenty of options to explore—whether you want a fish-cut, flared, flowy or ruffled end.

Ace the look

It is often said that style is unique and one should not follow a fashion blindly. The same goes well with this trend as well. It is important to wear the trend in the right way. One of the most essential aspects to consider while wearing a gold gown is that one needs to remain subtle with the other elements that coincide with the attire. The makeup, hairstyle and other accessories should be minimalistic as the colour itself adds the necessary bling to the attire and makes it stand out.

Ace the look like a fashionista by sticking to neutral makeup. Either go minimalistic with the makeup or apply nude tones to simply highlight your facial features. Do not over accessorise yourself by flaunting heavy jewellery in gold. Wear artificial jewellery instead in the form of jhumkas or chandelier earrings. If your gown is embellished with gold sequins, you can give jewellery a miss. Remember, it is important not to go overboard with gold in your attire or else you will end up looking like a disco ball.

The hairstyle should also complement your outfit. You can experiment with varied hairdos such as soft curls, messy bun, top knot and even straight hair and look classy. In case you wish to be innovative, complete the look by adding a small hair accessory such as a tiara.