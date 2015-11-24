It always helps to layer yourself well to brace the winter chill. But it is important that you do so without adding bulk, says a stylist.

Wear more than one layer on your legs and brighten up your winter look with one or two colourful pieces, suggests stylist Bhavya Chawla.

She has shared tips on how to be warm but still look chic during the cold season:

The best strategy is to follow the three-layer strategy, namely:

Base layer: A close-to-the-skin thin layer like thermal wear for your upper and lower body. This layer is the one closest to your skin and needs to be tight fitting or body-contoured.

Middle layer: A nice cosy, warm layer like a sweater to keep you comfortable. Polyester, wool and blends work very well.

Outer layer: a windproof or waterproof coat-layer over the the first two layers to finish off. This layer is the one that provides the best insulation. It is usually a looser, thicker and bulkier layer. This allows the warmer air you've generated to circulate within.

• Wear more than one layer on your legs: Thermal leggings followed by your trouser or jeans. Alternatively, wear fleece leggings with a pair of colourful leg warmers, which will also add your style statement.

• Warm winter socks should be worn to keep the feet warm. Woollen ones are the best option.

• Wear gloves or mittens: Fingers and hands are very vulnerable to cold, so keep them covered.

• Invest in a few brighter berets and scarves to keep your neck and ears warm: This will keep the attention near your face, making you look cheerful.

• Brighten up your winter look with one or two colourful pieces: This will keep your spirits high in the old, drab winter weather.

• Balance loose or big with fitted: For a leaner look, style your looser, upper body winter clothes with fitted clothing on the lower body.

• Last, but not the least, wear longer walking boots during the day and heeled boots when you are off for a party.