Dublin has been crowned the best destination for drinking, while Melbourne, Australia is the king of breakfast.

That’s according to the readers of Saveur magazine, who voted for their favourite food and drink destinations around the world in the publication’s annual Good Taste Awards.

In the category of 'Destination-worthy old-school bar scene', Dublin trounced Budapest and Milwaukee to take the title, with its 1,000-strong pubs serving as community gathering spots for locals.

Melbourne also edged out runners-up Los Angeles and Paris to take the title of world’s best breakfast city for leading the way when it comes to the most important meal of the day.

Because though the rest of the world may still be stuck on avocado toasts and acai bowls, Melburnians have moved onto beetroot relish-topped egg sandwiches and ricotta hotcakes, says Saveur.'

Michelin-starred San Sebastian restaurant Arzak, helmed by father-daughter duo Juan Mari Arzak and Elena Arzak Espina, meanwhile, was voted the world’s best modern restaurant for its avant-garde Basque menu which changes with the seasons and reinvents old classics.

Other major winners in the Readers’ Choice category include the New York Bar, on the 52nd floor of The Park Hyatt, Tokyo, famous for having been featured in Sofia Coppola’s film 'Lost in Translation', while Paris was voted the best 'splurge-worthy dining city'.

The results of the Readers’ Choice awards follow on the winners of the main awards which pronounced Santiago, Chile the next great food city; Berlin the new vegetarian capital of the world, and Tokyo the world’s best food city, among others.