The existential crisis

All of us have asked this question at some point in our lives: what is the meaning of life? Most of us are satisfied with vague assumptions and half-baked hypotheses. But Ganesh Krishnamurthy, an IIT Delhi alumnus, decided to dig deeper. After tasting material success, he travelled around the world and observed people, customs and human relationships. He asked many famous and erudite people this question and read what great thinkers had to say. Finally, he turned to Indian scriptures. He spent three and a half years living with and learning from his guru, Poojya Swami Dayananda Saraswati, at a gurukulam in Anaikatti in south India.

The novel is a result of the multitude of questions roiling within him. For example: how do you determine what is right and wrong in life? The story revolves around the types of dilemma that people face. Circumstances bring the three protagonists to a woman dying of cancer in a hospice.

The book is a dispassionate testament to the power of spirituality and love in one's life.

Horns of a Dilemma

By Ganesh Krishnamurthy

Published by Partridge

Pages 216; price Rs399.