Subtle life

The demise of the god in Puttaparthi, who delighted children with sugar candies from nowhere and cured and soothed people, was least expected. Followers of Sathya Sai Baba can perhaps find answers to the numerous questions haunting them following his death in 2011 in Sookshma Sathya Sai, written by his ardent devotee Dr Hiramalini Seshadri.

The book documents how Baba has moved on “from the gross to the subtle” and continues his mission. It also chronicles how the Sathya Sai Lok Seva ashram at Muddenahalli in Karnataka came into being. The ashram has become a major pilgrim centre, attracting people from all over the world.

Swami was an ocean of love, says Seshadri, a Chennai-based physician and rheumatologist. The book transcends the boundaries of prose and reads more like a hymn. Strewn with anecdotes, the narration includes vivid imagery.

The book has a lot to offer even to those who are not spiritually inclined. Sathya Sai Baba performed miracles beyond materialising vibhuti or gold rings with green stones. The book takes you through his humanitarian projects, such as providing drinking water to all the villages in Anantapur, offering world class health care free of cost through secondary and tertiary care hospitals in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh and Whitefield in Bengaluru and setting up educational institutions in countries like Australia. Seshadri says Baba continues the work in his sookshma (subtle) form and started India’s first free paediatric heart care centre in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in 2012. (Another free heart care centre for children was opened in Haryana last November.)

However, not everyone would agree. A friend in Gurgaon, who is an equally ardent Sai devotee, says Baba had clearly said that he would not appear in sookshma form. The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, too, has disowned Sookshma Sai.

Published in two volumes, the book ends on a note of hope and optimism, saying Baba will fulfil his promise and usher in a Golden Age or Satya Yuga.

Sookshma Sathya Sai

By Dr Hiramalini Seshadri

Published by Sri Sathya Sai Premamruta Prakashana

Price Rs 400; pages 620