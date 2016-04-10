Star gauging

This is the history of Indian cinema, pocket-sized. The book offers a window into the world of 23 Dadasaheb Phalke award winners through the eyes of authors who knew them and their work. So, there is Rachel Dwyer, who talks about Yash Chopra, the director who is known to have created the idea of love and romance in Indian cinema. “Although Yash Chopra's films depict romance, love... they always uphold the sanctity of family, albeit an idealised 'modernised' nuclear family,” she writes.

Madhulika Liddle, writer of medieval Indian detective stories, has fleshed out the life and times of Dev Anand, a man who resolutely defied age. Bhaichand Patel's sensitive portrayal of Pran shows a man who always played the villain but “in real life... you couldn't have met a gentler soul”. Bringing alive hidden facets of the artist, as well as analysing their craft, the book is perfect for those who have celluloid stars in their eyes as well as those who are not movie enthusiasts.

Legends of Indian Silver Screen: Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1992-2014)

Compiled by Ponnein Selvan M.

Published by Publications Division

Price Rs 285; pages 207