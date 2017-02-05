Archer teacher

Modern-day wars are mostly fought in boardrooms. And, who can teach you about waging wars better than Arjuna. The Pandava prince was the finest archer in our myths, ‘who conquered his enemies with the sword of clarity and the shield of discrimination’.

Debashis Chatterjee’s adoration for Arjuna is nothing new. He commissioned and installed a large statue of Arjuna at IIM Kozhikode when he was its director. And it was his life’s ambition to “re-tell Arjuna’s story for our own time”. The book, Invincible Arjuna, is the culmination of that desire.

Chatterjee has chosen nine lessons from the Mahabharat that would be of help in effective action—from doing daily chores to harnessing desires. It seems he applied the lessons while writing this book; the thoughts are clear and the narration is lucid.

This is Chatterjee’s 18th book. He has come a long way since the first one, which was a collection of poems on unrequited love which he published himself. In Invincible Arjuna, he effortlessly blends mythology and management. By doing so he has produced a readable, useful book.

Invincible Arjuna

By Debashis Chatterjee

Published by Westland

Price Rs 175; Pages 123