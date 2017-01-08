More than Mr Indira

He is the forgotten Gandhi, despite having lent his surname to the first family of Indian politics. Swedish journalist Bertil Falk’s book is about the middle-class Parsi boy from Allahabad, who was much more than just Indira Gandhi’s husband. Feroze–The Forgotten Gandhi was born of 40 years of research and interviews.

Falk tracks Feroze’s role in the Congress and the freedom struggle. In 1942, he and Indira were jailed; Feroze was an instant hit with fellow convicts. During the freedom struggle, he ran an underground radio station for a year. In Parliament, he was an “investigative parliamentarian”. He broke the Mundhra scam, which led to the resignation of finance minister T.T. Krishnamachari, a Nehru confidant.

Falk highlights Feroze’s firm belief in nationalism, socialism and democracy. Feroze and Indira fought bitterly when the Communist government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad was dismissed in Kerala in 1959. Feroze is quoted as having said to Indira, with Jawaharlal Nehru looking on, “It is just not right... you are bullying people. You are fascist.”

Nehru’s special assistant M.O. Mathai wrote that two months before she died, Kamala Nehru said that she did not consider Feroze to be stable or qualified to go into a worthwhile profession and support Indira. Falk says this merits investigation.

Bringing out Feroze’s personal side, Falk writes that he was a prankster and a passionate mechanic, a love he passed on to both his sons. And, Falk is not blind to Feroze’s flaws. Yes, he was a philanderer, and, yes, he did not take care of his health.

Feroze–The Forgotten Gandhi

By Bertil Falk

Published by Lotus Roli

Price: Rs 695; pages: 304