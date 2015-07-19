Dream journey

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala's first book goes well beyond strategies for wealth accumulation and talks of genuine value creation from almost nothing. A personal account of a man embracing and accepting failure as an integral part of success, this is a remarkable story of a rank outsider entering the closed club of Bollywood, fighting tremendous odds and coming out a winner. Ronnie encounters failure and disappointments on what he calls the “journey of entrepreneurship” and relates how he overcomes them all.

His own experiences emanate from the media and entertainment industry, but the content is relevant for upcoming entrepreneurs anywhere in the world. Ronnie realised very early that the race for the top starts at the finishing line and he advises quick scaling up and expansion of any new venture. As a non-conformist, he thoroughly downplays the idea of luck and advises focus and single-minded determination to achieve success.

He strongly believes in investing in talent and keeping a closely knit high-performance team in play for high-growth new ventures. Drawing lessons from theatre, Ronnie observes that no actor worth his salt will go on stage without knowing his lines. He, therefore, proposes relentless analysis in an environment where your business can become outdated any moment. Challenges in India include the inability to face fear and uncertainty, a conservative mindset, a low appetite for risk, no gift of the gab and a general lack of confidence. Ronnie overcame them all and after successfully divesting his various businesses is now entering his second innings.

Singha is executive director, American Chamber of Commerce in India.

Dream with Your Eyes Open: An Entrepreneurial Journey

By Ronnie Screwvala

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Pages 185; price Rs500.