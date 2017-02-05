Touch and go

When I was young, I used to hate meeting friends and family members because I would always be confused about how to greet them—should I just say hi? Should I go for a hug? Should I affectionately clasp their hand? A fist-bump? A high-five? A hand-shake? A head-nod? If the chosen greeting was a hug, I would awkwardly place my arms around the other person’s body, holding myself rigid all the while. Hugs were a terror to me. To tell the truth, they still are. Although more than the thought it’s the timing that befuddles me. Maybe the other person would have extended their hands and taking it as an invitation, I would have walked into a pseudo-hug, only to realise half-way that they had meant to go for a hand-shake. I wish there was clear protocol dictating when and whom to hug and not to hug.



But I realised the power of a true hug only recently, when a cousin’s father-in-law passed away. When I went to see her, she hugged me close and stayed that way for a long while. I could sense that she was drawing comfort from me. After she pulled back, I felt a strange satisfaction that, in a small way, I had helped alleviate her grief. That’s when I began understanding the true power of touch.



People are starved of touch these days. That’s why cuddle parties and men and women standing on footpaths offering free hugs are becoming extremely popular. I remember my political science teacher telling me a story. Those days, she used to be friends with an American. Once, while Skyping with him, he told her that he thought he was running a temperature. Why don’t you ask someone to touch you and see if you are feverish? She asked. I have no one like that near me, he said. That’s when she realised what an isolated life he led. Perhaps cuddle parties have not yet made their foray into India because we have a safety net of large families who are there for us when we need them.



Look around you and you’ll see touch in its various forms. Couples leaning toward each other, a mother holding her daughter’s hand while crossing the road, two friends walking with their arms casually slung around each other’s shoulders, business partners sealing a deal with a handshake. Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at Berkeley, says in The New Yorker: “The foundation of human relationships is all touch…. Reciprocity is tactile, aggression is tactile, sex is tactile. It’s the root moral precept of our sense of common humanity. In the social realm, our social awareness is profoundly tactile.”



Touch is the membrane that links your inner thoughts with the outer world. It is a salute to another person for lending our lives meaning. Touch devoid of emotions is like the forced hugs I used to hand out with great reluctance. But when a touch is truly comforting, soothing, healing, giving and receiving pleasure, then it becomes the fabric of your existence. You feel alive, experiencing the world through its panoply of textures.