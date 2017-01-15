Labour of love

It’s a new year. It’s a new beginning…. So, what are you going to do different? My brother says making New Year’s resolutions means ticking off items in your bucket list. These items, for him, include running a full marathon and travelling solo. My cousin says, for her, it means completing her to-do list—for example, she wants to organise the photographs that she has been accumulating over the past few years. An uncle has elaborately planned his year in a brand-new diary, replete with daily, monthly and yearly tasks that he has set for himself. As for me, I want to become a better person, a more loving and compassionate human being.



Is that possible? In a dimly-lit restaurant called Fisherman’s Cove in Goa, under a feni-induced haze, my family ushered in the new year with a deeply philosophical, and, in our inebriated state, entirely nonsensical discussion about compassion. What does it mean to be compassionate? Can you develop the feeling or are some people more compassionate by nature? My mother mentioned my uncle, her brother, who is an innately compassionate person; he washes his own clothes and does other tasks around the house so as not to inconvenience the servants. My father said that some people are more compassionate than others because they have more awareness about the suffering of others. When you read more and gain knowledge about the world, you organically become a more compassionate person. My brother said that compassion is a subjective term, which is personal to everyone and there was no way to objectively measure it. For example, he said, when he reads that 20 people have died in a bomb blast in Syria he does not particularly feel any compassion but when his maid tells him about the penury of her existence, his heart is moved.



So, how am I going to become more compassionate when I don’t even know if it is possible? Can I train myself to love people who I don’t particularly care for? I thought it possible until I had a discussion with my cousin. She quit her job and wanted to work in an NGO. What kind of social work do you want to do? I asked her. “I don’t have any specific preference,” she said. “I just want to do some kind of good.” That sounded lame to me. If I am doing some sort of social work, shouldn’t it be for people I genuinely care about instead of indiscriminately doing good to people I don’t know and don’t care for? It was the old chicken-and-egg conundrum. Should I help someone because I love her? Or should I love someone in order to help her?



I used to believe the latter, until I read M. Scott Peck’s The Road Less Travelled. In it, he says that love is an action and not a feeling. Love is as what love does and not as what love feels. I thought about that and came to a conclusion that seemed obvious once I arrived at it: Of course you have to try and be more loving, even if it is not possible, because, ultimately, what choice do you really have? Everyone wants to be loved and how can you get something you can’t give? As Woody Allen said: “Human happiness does not seem to be included in the design of creation. It is only we, with our capacity to love that give meaning to the indifferent universe.” Love, I realised, is not a choice. It is a compulsion. So, folks, have a lovely, and loving, year ahead.

