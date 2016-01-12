Nutrition in a glass

Who does not want to prevent or reverse diseases in a safe way and have a glowing personality? Every day our bodies work overtime to release the toxins we accumulate from our environment, processed foods, excess sugar, alcohol, caffeine, stress and pollution. A simple and safe way to energise and glow better without botox or cosmetic surgeries is in your vegetables and fruits. A smoothie can help you kick-start a healthier way of life. Smoothies permeate the body with easily digestible nourishment to help reboot it, recharge your energy and health parameters and set you on the right track.

There is no doubt that fruits and vegetables should top our daily diets so that our bodies get their share of vitamins, minerals, fibre, phytochemicals, antioxidants that fight the risk of cancer, prevent heart diseases, lower blood pressure or keep your sugar levels under control.

We might take all the effort to meet our fruit requirement through salads, soups and juices. But are we consuming enough? Let us answer that by understanding fibre. They are basically a cluster of many carbohydrate compounds. Its categorisation as either soluble or insoluble is too generalised. Unlike other carbohydrates like sugars and starches, our body cannot dissolve the bonds between individual carbohydrates in fibre, so they don’t get absorbed in the digestive system. Thus if you blend it, it gets easier to digest.

Smoothies have an advantage that the body absorbs nutrients more easily by breaking down hard-to-digest plant cell walls. This is difficult with whole vegetable or fruit, unless you chew each bite until it reaches liquid form. This is a question I get a lot, which is not surprising considering the ease of consuming more volume of fibre by blending it than eating it. Remember we have to blend it, not juice it . Smoothies are not a juice. The reason is fibre. When vegetables and fruits are juiced, all the pulp or fibre is removed and only the liquid is left behind. When vegetables and fruits are blended for smoothies, they are blended whole fruit with all the fibre intact.

Smoothies have become popular as a way to get high quality nutrition in a glass. They are quick to make and a great way to eat a good amount of vegetables and fruit. A smoothie can be a breakfast made in a couple of minutes or a beneficial drink before or after a strenuous work out. All you need is a blender or food processor, fruits or vegetables and you have a yummy drink rich with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. A smoothie can also be a meal replacement for people on the go.

Making smoothies does not have to be complicated; check your refrigerator for any usable raw food. Experiment with different flavours—sweet, tart, or a combination You may also be able to add other healthy foods such as seeds that you may not be able to eat in solid form. Health quotient of your smoothie can be boosted by adding seeds like flax though I would advise that with vegetable smoothies and not fruit. Often, yoghurt is blended in the smoothie but again I would say have the yoghurt with a vegetable smoothie or just have it with a meal. The idea is to have more vegetables.

A smoothie a day is what I recommend.

Recipes

1) Apple and pineapple smoothie

Apples are packed with nutrients that prevent heart disease and cancer. Pineapples are a good source of vitamin C and iron. They contain anti-inflammatory properties that help with arthritis.

Ingredients

3 slices pineapple

½ apple

2 dates

¼ glass water or crushed ice

Method

•Blend apple, pineapple, dates and water or crushed ice in a blender.

•Garnish it with pineapple and serve.

2) Carrot, beetroot, tomato smoothie

Ingredients

Raw carrot, peeled and chopped: 250 gm

Raw beetroot, peeled and choped: 100 gm

Tomatoes chopped: 100 gm

Celery chopped: 2 stalks

Ginger chopped: 1½ tsp

Water: 2 cups

Method

•Blend all the ingredients together to a smooth consistency.

•Transfer the contents into serving glass and serve immediately garnished with celery stalks.