Healthy substitutes

It’s so easy to pick the fried junk laden with sugar when you are craving for snacks like chips, chivdas, sevpuri , fried peanuts, samosa, vada pavs, cakes, pastries, biscuits and chocolates. But these are high in fats, sugar, nutrient robbers and empty calories. Initially, they give us a pleasure rush but that is a temporary fix. What’s worse is, such food make you crave for more and you end up increasing inches to your waistline, and worsening your health parameters and work performance. So, what’s the way out? Move to a diet that satiates the craving and provides nutrients, too. Here is a list of healthy snacks:
- One banana
- A plate of fruits
- Twenty almonds (can be salted if you do not have blood pressure problem)
- A vegetable sandwich
- Two dates, two figs and two prunes
- One fruit with plain skimmed milk yoghurt
- Skimmed milk yoghurt with two tablespoon of raisins
- Two whole wheat rusk toast, without sugar
- Fruit smoothies
- Small packet of salted popcorn
- Fruit with buttermilk
- Coconut water and a fruit
- Skimmed masala milk (200 ml) with nuts like almonds, pistachios, saffron, cardamom, raisins, with no sugar
- Boiled green/red gram chaat with lots of vegetables/vegetable juice
- Egg white omelette, with onion, tomato, capsicum and coriander, and one slice of bread
- Scrambled egg on toast with loads of vegetables on it
- Mushroom on toast with loads of vegetables on it
- Sauteed boiled moong with onion, tomato, garlic, spinach and coriander
- Two idlis and sambhar with lots of vegetables like drum stick, onion, tomato and pumpkin
- Pongal with tomato chutney
- Upma with vegetables
- One vegetable parantha with vegetable raita made from skimmed milk yoghurt
- Two moong chillas, with vegetables like bottle gourd, spinach, carrots
- Paneer scrambled with onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander on toast
- Small handful of peanuts with a vegetable juice
- One medium-sized vegetable oothappam with chutney
- Handful of roasted gram plus vegetable juice
- Puffed rice bhel with lots of vegetables
- Thirty pistachios with carrot juice or any vegetable juice
- Vegetable roti wrap, stuffed with lots of vegetables. One can add mushroom, beans sprouts or paneer, too
- Usal with lots of vegetables
- Poha with onion, carrots, capsicum, peas and a few peanuts
- A vegetable sandwich with cucumber, onion, tomato, beetroot
- Hummus with vegetable sticks
- Mexican bowl with kidney beans, vegetables like lettuce, tomato, onion, capsicum, bell pepper, and salsa
- Two walnuts with a tablespoon of raisins
- Subway salad with mustard, vinaigrette and chilli dressing
- Bread upma with onion, tomato
- White gourd thepla with tomato chutney
- Masala idli with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum
- Dosa with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, plus coriander chutney
- Oats oothappam with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander
- Thali peeth with tomato chutney
- Vegetable sushi with wasabi and soya
- Vegetables like French beans, carrot, moong dal muthia with coriander chutney