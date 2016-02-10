Healthy substitutes

It’s so easy to pick the fried junk laden with sugar when you are craving for snacks like chips, chivdas, sevpuri , fried peanuts, samosa, vada pavs, cakes, pastries, biscuits and chocolates. But these are high in fats, sugar, nutrient robbers and empty calories. Initially, they give us a pleasure rush but that is a temporary fix. What’s worse is, such food make you crave for more and you end up increasing inches to your waistline, and worsening your health parameters and work performance. So, what’s the way out? Move to a diet that satiates the craving and provides nutrients, too. Here is a list of healthy snacks:



One banana

A plate of fruits

Twenty almonds (can be salted if you do not have blood pressure problem)

A vegetable sandwich

Two dates, two figs and two prunes

One fruit with plain skimmed milk yoghurt

Skimmed milk yoghurt with two tablespoon of raisins

Two whole wheat rusk toast, without sugar

Fruit smoothies

Small packet of salted popcorn

Fruit with buttermilk

Coconut water and a fruit

Skimmed masala milk (200 ml) with nuts like almonds, pistachios, saffron, cardamom, raisins, with no sugar

Boiled green/red gram chaat with lots of vegetables/vegetable juice

Egg white omelette, with onion, tomato, capsicum and coriander, and one slice of bread

Scrambled egg on toast with loads of vegetables on it

Mushroom on toast with loads of vegetables on it

Sauteed boiled moong with onion, tomato, garlic, spinach and coriander

Two idlis and sambhar with lots of vegetables like drum stick, onion, tomato and pumpkin

Pongal with tomato chutney

Upma with vegetables

One vegetable parantha with vegetable raita made from skimmed milk yoghurt

Two moong chillas, with vegetables like bottle gourd, spinach, carrots

Paneer scrambled with onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander on toast

Small handful of peanuts with a vegetable juice

One medium-sized vegetable oothappam with chutney

Handful of roasted gram plus vegetable juice

Puffed rice bhel with lots of vegetables

Thirty pistachios with carrot juice or any vegetable juice

Vegetable roti wrap, stuffed with lots of vegetables. One can add mushroom, beans sprouts or paneer, too

Usal with lots of vegetables

Poha with onion, carrots, capsicum, peas and a few peanuts

A vegetable sandwich with cucumber, onion, tomato, beetroot

Hummus with vegetable sticks

Mexican bowl with kidney beans, vegetables like lettuce, tomato, onion, capsicum, bell pepper, and salsa

Two walnuts with a tablespoon of raisins

Subway salad with mustard, vinaigrette and chilli dressing

Bread upma with onion, tomato

White gourd thepla with tomato chutney

Masala idli with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum

Dosa with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, plus coriander chutney

Oats oothappam with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander

Thali peeth with tomato chutney

Vegetable sushi with wasabi and soya

Vegetables like French beans, carrot, moong dal muthia with coriander chutney

