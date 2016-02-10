Home Blogs Health Bites Healthy substitutes

More articles by

Naini Setalvad
Naini Setalvad

HEALTH BITES

Healthy substitutes

It’s so easy to pick the fried junk laden with sugar when you are craving for snacks like chips, chivdas, sevpuri , fried peanuts, samosa, vada pavs, cakes, pastries, biscuits and chocolates. But these are high in fats, sugar, nutrient robbers and empty calories. Initially, they give us a pleasure rush but that is a temporary fix. What’s worse is, such food make you crave for more and you end up increasing inches to your waistline, and worsening your health parameters and work performance. So, what’s the way out? Move to a diet that satiates the craving and provides nutrients, too. Here is a list of healthy snacks:

  1. One banana
  2. A plate of fruits
  3. Twenty almonds (can be salted if you do not have blood pressure problem)
  4. A vegetable sandwich
  5. Two dates, two figs and two prunes
  6. One fruit with plain skimmed milk yoghurt
  7. Skimmed milk yoghurt with two tablespoon of raisins
  8. Two whole wheat rusk toast, without sugar
  9. Fruit smoothies
  10. Small packet of salted popcorn
  11. Fruit with buttermilk
  12. Coconut water and a fruit
  13. Skimmed masala milk (200 ml) with nuts like almonds, pistachios, saffron, cardamom, raisins, with no sugar
  14. Boiled green/red gram chaat with lots of vegetables/vegetable juice
  15. Egg white omelette, with onion, tomato, capsicum and coriander, and one slice of bread
  16. Scrambled egg on toast with loads of vegetables on it
  17. Mushroom on toast with loads of vegetables on it
  18. Sauteed boiled moong with onion, tomato, garlic, spinach and coriander
  19. Two idlis and sambhar with lots of vegetables like drum stick, onion, tomato and pumpkin
  20. Pongal with tomato chutney
  21. Upma with vegetables
  22. One vegetable parantha with vegetable raita made from skimmed milk yoghurt
  23. Two moong chillas, with vegetables like bottle gourd, spinach, carrots
  24. Paneer scrambled with onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander on toast
  25. Small handful of peanuts with a vegetable juice
  26. One medium-sized vegetable oothappam with chutney
  27. Handful of roasted gram plus vegetable juice
  28. Puffed rice bhel with lots of vegetables
  29. Thirty pistachios with carrot juice or any vegetable juice
  30. Vegetable roti wrap, stuffed with lots of vegetables. One can add mushroom, beans sprouts or paneer, too
  31. Usal with lots of vegetables
  32. Poha with onion, carrots, capsicum, peas and a few peanuts
  33. A vegetable sandwich with cucumber, onion, tomato, beetroot
  34. Hummus with vegetable sticks
  35. Mexican bowl with kidney beans, vegetables like lettuce, tomato, onion, capsicum, bell pepper, and salsa
  36. Two walnuts with a tablespoon of raisins
  37. Subway salad with mustard, vinaigrette and chilli dressing
  38. Bread upma with onion, tomato
  39. White gourd thepla with tomato chutney
  40. Masala idli with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum
  41. Dosa with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, plus coriander chutney
  42. Oats oothappam with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander
  43. Thali peeth with tomato chutney
  44. Vegetable sushi with wasabi and soya
  45. Vegetables like French beans, carrot, moong dal muthia with coriander chutney
This browser settings will not support to add bookmarks programmatically. Please press Ctrl+D or change settings to bookmark this page.
The Week

Get the full story

You can subscribe the week e- magazine to read the entire article. Available package details are listed.

Topics : #opinion | #nutrition

Related Reading

    Show more