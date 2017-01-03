class apart

If you are a serious auto enthusiast, you should definitely aspire to drive something from the stables of Porsche. And if you are lucky, who knows, you might just end up driving the iconic 911(the winner of several prestigious races, on some rather challenging circuits) or like we did, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.



The 911 is one of those cars that has an avid following worldwide, mainly for two reasons: firstly because of the manner in which this car has evolved over the last 50 years or so, and secondly, because it takes a certain amount of skill to be able to handle this car, especially when it comes to the way it is meant to be driven—fast and hard. The Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet’s design, power, and efficiency, beseeches hardcore auto lovers to drop whatever it is that they are doing and to just get behind the wheel and drive it flat out.



The thing about most Porsches is that you either love or hate the design. Sure, there definitely are better-looking sports cars out there, but those curves and bulges on the 911 definitely make the car look rather sexy. Also, the twin exhausts which clearly identify the newer 911s with turbos add to their appeal and let’s not forget, the Cabriolet variant just exudes oodles of charm, to say the least.



One of the things that is mighty impressive about the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is the manner in which they have managed to build the car by marrying technology with performance. The car, thanks to aluminum and steel construction, weighs only 1,500 kg. Yet, its three litre (2981 cc), six cylinder turbocharged engine produces 420 hp @6500 rpm and belts out 500 Nm (1700-5000 rpm) of torque, thanks to a combination of turbochargers that come with modified compressors, an enhanced exhaust system and well-tuned engine management. No wonder why this car feels at home, both on the racetrack as well as on the road.



Inside the car, everything follows the German principle of function over form. It is not likely that you’ll be blown away by the interiors, yet everything is premium leather, ergonomically designed and super comfortable for two, much like sports cars are designed to be. And yes, the car’s infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay, so that makes it a sweeter deal for Apple iPhone users.



What we noticed is that the car is a beauty to behold and a greater delight to drive. The manner in which the 7-speed gearbox—a dual clutch PDK unit—shifted gears so efficiently, just kept wanting us to drive at varying speeds to keep admiring how swiftly and seamlessly it functioned. A slight touch of the accelerator pedal and the car would lunge forward like a beast. The best times were had, not only when we were redlining it, but during the car’s mid-range performance, too, when the turbo would kick in and the unique sound of the six-cylinder turbocharged engine would become pure music to our ears. In order to experience the responsiveness of the engine, we also tried out the Sport and Sport + modes, both of which can be engaged via a knob.



The Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is the kind of car which needs to be taken out, not on a long drive but on a long journey instead, if you really want to unleash its true potential putting it through numerous twists and turns, especially on highways. The car’s acceleration is wonderful— 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds. Activate the Porsche Active Suspension Management System and experience the car’s agility. The electromechanical power steering is totally something else, not only is it meaty and well-weighted but it is also very intuitive which only further adds to the thrill of driving this magnificent machine. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the thrills of the boost button on that steering.



The ride was brilliant and the handling crisp. Smooth confident rides, thanks to the 20 inch tyres that the car was riding on didn’t make us experience any of the unpleasant potholes in the city. And oh by the way, in case the Municipality in your area hasn’t taken care of those illegal speed-breakers that can wreck your car, fret not, you can raise the nose of the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet by 40 mm to save your car from those nasty bumps.



At other times, I had plenty of fun opening and shutting the canvas hood admiring the marvels of German engineering with the press of a button.



Fortunately, people who buy Porsche are not mere auto lovers; they’re auto worshipers who love not just performance but also cutting-edge technology. So, if you are looking for a sports car in the Rs 2 Cr range, this is the car to consider (starts at 1.76 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi for the base model).



And finally, do spare a thought to what a colossal loss it would have been to the motoring world had Ferdinand Porsche limited himself to designing just the 'people’s car'(VW Beetle,) as instructed by Hitler, and not turned his attention to these magnificent sports cars? *Shudders*



Specifications:



6-cylinder, 2981 cc, turbo petrol

Length: 4,499mm

Width: 1,808mm

Width with door mirrors: 1,978mm

Height: 1,297mm

Wheelbase: 2,450 mm

Luggage Capacity (Front): 145 litre

Unladen Weight: 1500 kg

Luggage Capacity (Rear): 160 litre

Fuel Tank Capacity: 64 litre