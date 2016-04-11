In my two decades of driving history, of which the past decade has been spent reviewing lots of shiny metal, if there is one car that I have to pick for truly installing in me the fear of driving on Indian roads and for making me realise that my days of feeling invincible are over, I would point towards the Audi RS6 Avant for making me experience speed in the craziest and wildest manner ever!

That does not mean that I haven’t driven more powerful cars than this beast, but what Audi offers in this dynamic package is something else. In short, it is pure, unadulterated, adrenalin-pumping, mind-blowing fun. And yes, Madonna sang 'Even the devil wouldn’t recognise you' only for Audi RS6 Avant.

This ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) worth car is not big on looks. Or, for that matter which station wagon is? Yes, you read that right! When it comes to the looks, RS6 Avant is pretty meh, so much so that even the red colour doesn’t help RS6 Avant as it does with Audi A3 Cabriolet. However, if you want something good looking for the same price, turn to an Audi R8 instead.

This big station wagon comes with five large doors and its 21-inch all-black rims do not particularly make the car appealing but then again, you are not in the market for its looks, are you? It is all about what is under the hood and in that department, this really long station wagon doesn’t disappoint. Having said that, I must add that the car’s Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear lights do add the stylistic elements that one would expect in a car as steeply priced as this one.

The interiors are a nice place to be. With an all-black interior with grey suede seats, carbon inlays, RS6 logo inside, you feel the plushness of a German luxury car. Press the 'Start' button and as the engine roars to life, you can see the heads up display pop up–a la James Bond’s gadget style–giving you the Radio or the Map, whatever you have programmed it to display. Plug in your iPhone, select your favourite track and surround yourself with the crystal clear sound clarity emanating from the BOSE Surround Sound System. Now, slot the car into its gear and start driving. “Bah! It’s only a station wagon after all,” was what I kept telling myself as I pulled out of my parking and started making my way out of my apartment complex, onto the highway. Little did I know what was in store for me.

Powered by a 4-Litre (3993 cc) Bi-Turbo V8 engine belting out an incredible 560 hp @ 5700 – 6600 rpm and 700 Nm of torque @ 1750-5500 rpm, this 8-speed Tiptronic was a bundle of surprises. Darting off doing a 0-100 in 3.9 seconds flat, all I remember telling myself first was, “Find an empty road, FAST!” Because, frankly, I do not remember the last time I experienced a station wagon doing such insane stuff. After that, the feats this station wagon performed were truly incredible, so much so that it scared the hell out of me. From sitting at a signal to when the lights turned green and I lightly put my foot on the accelerator, the manner in which this car bolted forward, thrusting my head and shoulders behind, thanks to the torquiness of the car, to overtaking rickshaws and handcarts in city traffic, all whilst gliding smoothly past them–as if it was a hatch–despite its length were truly acts that will never make me see station wagons in the same light ever again. If you are wondering about its top speed? Hah! Forget about it! I am not telling you. On paper it is 250 kmph.

Audi RS6 Avant is a super zippy station wagon that will get the job done in fine style. So, if you have 10 million and some to splurge on an insanely wild station wagon that is not that good looking, but is super thrilling to drive every single day, even as you ferry the family to that holiday home in the hills, you may want to consider Audi RS6 Avant. For, it will not only let you do so gleefully, but also because it will not take the fun out of driving by affecting performance much, when there are other friends and family seated in the vehicle, along with tons of luggage.