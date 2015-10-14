Holiday goers' delight

We had called the Audi A3 'an alluring proposition' when it was launched last year for checking all the boxes for looks, driving dynamics and pricing. Now, its Cabriolet sibling has just taken the game still further. If you’re looking for something compact and, yet, well-proportioned; one that gives you the flexibility to enjoy open air motoring with its flexible soft-top, you should definitely consider the Audi A3 Cabriolet. Though it is a four-seater, it is best enjoyed with either just you behind the wheel or one more person beside you in the passenger seat. After all, three is a crowd.

The diamond-design Audi single-frame grille in glossy anthracite and the frame in matte aluminum gives the car its distinctive stance just as the bumper spoiler and tail lamps give the car its sporty yet wide appearance. Inside, the 7-inch retractable MMI monitor gives you all the infotainment that you may need at a glance and frankly with the Bang & Olufsen music system, (optional) would you really want anything else? Milano leather upholstery and the new TT inspired Jet turbine design air vents take the style quotient a notch higher.

We drove this beautiful two-door sporty car on the streets of Mumbai and were hugely impressed with its agility. 0-100 was 7.8 seconds and the top speed was 242 kmph, which of course, we never managed on the city’s crowded streets. However, the tried and tested 1.8 l (1,798 cc) petrol engine (TFSI) with direct injection and turbo charging belts out 180 hp, 250 Nm of torque and the gear changes on this 7-speed S-Tronic dual clutch transmission happen efficiently, without any seeming dip in power.

Available in 14 colour variants, the car comes comes with 17-inch tyres, and is a great lightweight option to consider especially when you’re shopping around for something that is reliable, stylish, and especially a car that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Not being too big or small, the A3, happened to be an urban commuter’s delight and this A3 Cabriolet is the holiday goers’ delight. So, bring down the roof, literally, (It takes less than 18 seconds to do that upto a speed of 50kmph) and head out on that long holiday with all your travel gear packed in its cavernous boot (320 litres) and make your journey in the Audi A3 Cabriolet a memorable one.

Cabriolet in numbers

Length: 4,421 mm



Width: 1,793 mm

Height: 1,409 mm

Fuel tank capacity: 50 litres

Turning radius: 10.9 m

Unladen weight: 1,430 kg